Jonathan Pryce, Anthony Hopkins excellent as ‘The Two Popes’

Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles burst onto the international scene with his remarkable 2002 film “City of God,” a kinetic depiction of crime in the favelas of Rio, co-directed with Kátia Lund. His latest, “The Two Popes,” is an adaptation of screenwriter Anthony McCarten’s play about Popes Benedict and Francis, but deceptively, it’s a biopic of Jorge Bergoglio, the future Pope Francis, and the first pope from South America. Working from McCarten’s screenplay, Meirelles has done the impossible, making a film about the Catholic Church in 2019 that is warmly entertaining and utterly fascinating, thanks to the stellar performances of Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce.

“The Two Popes” is bookended by papal votes, one in 2005, and one in 2013. But the majority of the running time is dedicated to a private visit between Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) and Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins), formerly Cardinal Ratzinger, over the course of two days in 2012 when Bergoglio tries to resign from his cardinalship while Benedict talks him out of it, refusing to sign his papers for fear of how it might look during a moment of crisis in his papal tenure. The visit is a theological debate over the Church’s direction between two adversaries who become friends, each man representing the choice the Church must make: Tradition or growth?

The first vote, after the death of Pope John Paul II, is a close one between Cardinals Ratzinger and Bergoglio, and it illustrates their different styles. Bergoglio, a Jesuit, isn’t a politician, while Ratzinger works the room. But many of the cardinals believe Bergoglio’s humility makes him ideally suited to the job. The processing cardinals and ancient rituals illustrate the pomp and circumstance and secret ritualistic obsessiveness of the Catholic Church that feels of another time, though Meirelles keeps it light and cheeky with ABBA tunes and archival news footage, placing this squarely in our contemporary world while crowds of people cheer for white plumes of smoke like they’d cheer for a sports victory.

“The Two Popes” finds the divine in the mundane and the mundane in the divine. In a scene where Benedict and Bergoglio share pizza and Fanta in a small sacristy, the breaking of this bread feels utterly sacrosanct, while the papal politicking turns the ritual into a just another board meeting. But that is a part of the process of humanizing the figures, rendering them as mere men, who have unique preferences and personalities, beloved sports teams and foods, and complicated personal lives and histories.

In a way, the film rehabilitates Benedict, who is no longer a somewhat cartoonish villain, felled by scandal, but a man who is so dedicated to tradition and bureaucracy that he becomes mired in it.

“The Two Popes” gives Benedict his due, and it grapples with Bergoglio’s past during Argentina’s Dirty War, when he struggled to protect his priests and people from the military dictatorship. Black-and-white flashbacks illustrate his youth in Buenos Aires, his calling to the priesthood and career struggles throughout the wars and political unrest.

Ultimately, “The Two Popes” presents Bergoglio as a man of incredible humility, warmth and kindness, in no small part through Pryce’s affecting performance, one of the best of his career.

It’s so easy to think of a pope as a divine being, a saint, and in humanizing these Popes, it’s at once an assertion of humanity’s divine nature, and divinity’s inherent humanity.