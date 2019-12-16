Subscribe

'Saturday Night Live' sketch parodies Macy's holiday commercial

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 16, 2019, 10:59AM
Is buying holiday outfits for your children the worst part of Christmas?

You may relate to this weekend's "Saturday Night Live" skit, which parodies a Macy's commercial for warm, festive children's clothing. The skit advertises 25% off sweaters for boys "that won't fit over his head" and half off "hard, shiny shoes that hurt" for girls.

The skit has been viewed almost 3.7 million times on YouTube by Monday morning, with more than 1,600 comments.

"My dad didn't let me wear real clothes on Christmas until I was 8," user Mike Maloney wrote. "I felt this skit on a whole other level."

"As an employee working at Macy's this literally happens every day," user Justin Tenorio wrote.

Watch it below:

