'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer: Tom Cruise flies high with Jon Hamm and Miles Teller

CHRISTI CARRAS
LOS ANGELES TIMES
December 17, 2019, 7:13AM
Better late than never.

Paramount has unveiled the second trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick," the highly anticipated sequel to Tom Cruise's hit military drama, coming a mere 33 years after the original movie hit theaters. The preview, released Monday, sees the action star reprise his Maverick role in the film, while his character's role in flight school has shifted.

"Your instructor is one of the finest pilots this program has ever produced," Charles Parnell says in a commanding voice-over introducing Maverick. "His exploits are legendary. What he has to teach you may very well mean the difference between life and death."

"Top Gun: Maverick" features Cruise, back in his Navy fighter pilot suit and helmet, high-flying and thrill-seeking as ever, as he teaches the new recruits by doing — performing somersaults in the sky to prove he's still got it. Among the Top Gun program's newest class are "Set It Up" breakout Glen Powell and "Whiplash" star Miles Teller.

"I have to admit, I wasn't expecting an invitation back," Maverick tells his superiors.

"They're called orders, Maverick," Parnell's officer replies.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the action flick also stars "Mad Men" alum Jon Hamm and Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly. "Top Gun: Maverick" flies into theaters in June.

