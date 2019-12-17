Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 20 - Dec. 29, 2019

With rain and cold weather in the forecast, it's time to head indoors for some winter entertainment. Luckily for you, Sonoma County and the Bay Area have plenty to offer in that category.

With a couple Grammy Award-winning musical acts coming to town, ice skating rinks and classic holiday performances all within driving distance, there's sure to be something for everyone this week.

Some of the best bets are:

Kenny G: Grammy Award-winning contemporary jazz saxophonist. Saturday, Dec. 28, 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $79-$125. Through Dec. 31. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Cirque de Boheme: "A Paris!," 1920s-style Parisian circus with magic, mime, music and mystery. Season finale. Sunday, Dec. 22, 1, 3 and 5 p.m., Cornerstone Sonoma. Tickets cost $27-$55. For more information, visit cornerstonesonoma.com.

"The Nutcracker": Santa Rosa Dance Theater production of the classic holiday ballet. 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$31. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit spreckelsonline.com.

Friday, Dec. 20

Sweet Leaf Christmas Show: Bay Area Black Sabbath/Ozzy-Randy Rhoads tribute band holiday show. 8 p.m., House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

"Willy Wonka": Roald Dahl’s tale of Charlie Bucket and the mysterious chocolate factory. Young Actors Studio Theatre production. Opens 7 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $18, VIP $25. Through Dec. 29. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Spanish Harlem Orchestra: "Salsa Navidad," three-time Grammy-winning salsa and Latin jazz band. Oscar Hernandez, director. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Blind Boys of Alabama: Christmas show, renowned gospel group and guest artist Nicki Bluhm. 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $50-$70. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Groundation: Nine-piece jazz/funk-inspired reggae band. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Steve Bruner: Stand-up comedian and actor’s ‘clean comedy’ show, plus special guests. 7 p.m., Buena Vista Winery, Sonoma. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

SonoMusette: Sounds and spirit of mid-20th century Paris, featuring vocalist Mimi Pirard. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $12-$19.75. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Holiday Comedy Show: Guest comedians, bingo and holiday games. 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Kitka: "Wintersongs – Weathering the Storm," women’s vocal arts ensemble winter solstice concert. 7 p.m., Gualala Arts Center. Tickets cost $25-$30. For more information, call 707-884-1138 or visit gualalaarts.org.

Petaluma Readers Theatre: Truman Capote’s "A Christmas Memory" and Dylan Thomas' "A Child’s Christmas in Wales." 7 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, Petaluma Museum. Tickets cost $18-$20. For more information, visit petalumareaderstheatre.com.

Cosmic Americana Solstice Dance: Laughing Gravy and The Drifting Cowpokes perform Gram Parsons and Hank Williams music. 7:30 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.