Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 20 - Dec. 29, 2019

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 17, 2019, 1:01PM
December 17, 2019, 1:01PM

With rain and cold weather in the forecast, it's time to head indoors for some winter entertainment. Luckily for you, Sonoma County and the Bay Area have plenty to offer in that category.

With a couple Grammy Award-winning musical acts coming to town, ice skating rinks and classic holiday performances all within driving distance, there's sure to be something for everyone this week.

Some of the best bets are:

Kenny G: Grammy Award-winning contemporary jazz saxophonist. Saturday, Dec. 28, 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $79-$125. Through Dec. 31. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Cirque de Boheme: "A Paris!," 1920s-style Parisian circus with magic, mime, music and mystery. Season finale. Sunday, Dec. 22, 1, 3 and 5 p.m., Cornerstone Sonoma. Tickets cost $27-$55. For more information, visit cornerstonesonoma.com.

"The Nutcracker": Santa Rosa Dance Theater production of the classic holiday ballet. 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$31. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit spreckelsonline.com.

Friday, Dec. 20

Sweet Leaf Christmas Show: Bay Area Black Sabbath/Ozzy-Randy Rhoads tribute band holiday show. 8 p.m., House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

"Willy Wonka": Roald Dahl’s tale of Charlie Bucket and the mysterious chocolate factory. Young Actors Studio Theatre production. Opens 7 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $18, VIP $25. Through Dec. 29. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Spanish Harlem Orchestra: "Salsa Navidad," three-time Grammy-winning salsa and Latin jazz band. Oscar Hernandez, director. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Blind Boys of Alabama: Christmas show, renowned gospel group and guest artist Nicki Bluhm. 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $50-$70. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Groundation: Nine-piece jazz/funk-inspired reggae band. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Steve Bruner: Stand-up comedian and actor’s ‘clean comedy’ show, plus special guests. 7 p.m., Buena Vista Winery, Sonoma. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

SonoMusette: Sounds and spirit of mid-20th century Paris, featuring vocalist Mimi Pirard. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $12-$19.75. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Holiday Comedy Show: Guest comedians, bingo and holiday games. 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Kitka: "Wintersongs – Weathering the Storm," women’s vocal arts ensemble winter solstice concert. 7 p.m., Gualala Arts Center. Tickets cost $25-$30. For more information, call 707-884-1138 or visit gualalaarts.org.

Petaluma Readers Theatre: Truman Capote’s "A Christmas Memory" and Dylan Thomas' "A Child’s Christmas in Wales." 7 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, Petaluma Museum. Tickets cost $18-$20. For more information, visit petalumareaderstheatre.com.

Cosmic Americana Solstice Dance: Laughing Gravy and The Drifting Cowpokes perform Gram Parsons and Hank Williams music. 7:30 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Ozomatli: Los Angeles-based, Grammy Award-winning Latin, funk and hip-hop band blending wide array of musical styles. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $34-$43. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Chanukah at the River: Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma’s grand menorah lighting, plus music, fire juggling, Chanukah crafts and more. 4:30-6 p.m., Water Street Promenade, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-559-8585 or visit jewishpetaluma.com.

Sing-Along Folk Songs: Folk singer and storyteller Adam Miller leads multicultural singalongs celebrating the winter holidays. 3 p.m., Central Santa Rosa Library. Free. For more information, visit sonomacounty.libcal.com.

Cirque de Boheme: "A Paris!," 1920s-style Parisian circus with magic, mime, music and mystery. Season finale. 1, 3 and 5 p.m., Cornerstone Sonoma. Tickets cost $27-$55. For more information, visit cornerstonesonoma.com.

Windham Hill Winter Solstice: Concert featuring Will Ackerman, Barbara Higbie, Todd Boston and Mia Pixley; 35th anniversary performance. 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $35-$50. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Redwood Empire Sing-Along "Messiah": 100-voice chorus, full orchestra and soloists. 3 p.m., Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$25. For more information, visit srsymphonyleague.org.

Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show XXVII: Skits, sketches and stand-up comedy with a lineup of seven comedians. 8 p.m., HopMonk Tavern, Novato. Tickets cost $25-$27. For more information, call 415-892-6200 or visit hopmonk.com/novato.

Monday, Dec. 23

Winter classes: Kids explore art, cartooning, science and more. Various times Monday through Jan. 6, 2020, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $32. For more information, call 707-284-1272 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

"Great Russian Nutcracker": Moscow Ballet production with towering puppets, 200-plus costumes and acclaimed artistry. 3 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $35-$85, VIP $116-$181. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Winter Break Camp: Hands-on STEM-based activities and play. Full- and half-day sessions Monday through Jan. 6, 2020, Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $45-$100. For more information, call 707-546-4069 or visit cmosc.org.

"The Christmas Ballet": Smuin Contemporary Ballet’s joyous holiday show. 2 and 7:30 p.m., Yerba Buena Center, San Francisco. Tickets cost $36-$97. For more information, call 415-912-1899 or visit smuinballet.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Kung Pao Kosher Comedy: Jewish holiday comedy extravaganza since 1993. 5 and 8:30 p.m., New Asia Restaurant, San Francisco. Tickets cost $54-$74. Through Thursday. For more information, call 415-522-3737 or visit koshercomedy.com.

"A Christmas Carol": American Conservatory Theater’s production of the beloved Charles Dickens holiday tradition. Season finale, noon, Geary Theater, San Francisco. Tickets cost $45-$175. For more information, call 415-749-2228 or visit act-sf.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Holiday Ice Rink: Outdoor ice skating, San Francisco holiday tradition. Various sessions 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Union Square, San Francisco. Tickets cost $13-$18, includes skates. Through Jan. 20, 2020. For more information, call 415-781-2606 or visit unionsquareicerink.com.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Public skate: Ice skating sessions at Snoopy’s newly restored rink. 12:30-4:30 p.m. and 7:30-9 p.m., Snoopy’s Home Ice, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $8-$10, $4 skate rental. For more information, call 707-546-7147 or visit snoopyshomeice.com.

Jingle All the Way: Outdoor roller skating rink with holiday lights, ice igloos and more. 4-8 p.m., Lyman Park, St. Helena. Tickets cost $8-$12. Through Dec. 29. For more information, visit sthelenajingle.com.

Kids’ Winter Camp: Two-part hands-on baking class for kids 7 to 11. 10 a.m. and Dec. 27, Sur la Table, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $100. For more information, call 707-566-9820 or visit surlatable.com.

Exploratorium: Interactive exploration of science, art and human perception. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and (adults only) 6-10 p.m., Exploratorium, San Francisco. Tickets cost $19.95-$29.95. For more information, call 415-528-4444 or visit exploratorium.edu.

Friday, Dec. 27

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: Southern rock, blues and soul band. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $33-$78. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Shlumped for the Holidays: Sebastopol-based Shlump (alien music), plus Call Me and Don Pauleone. 9 p.m., HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $20-$22. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, Dec. 28

"Fully Committed": Comedy about a struggling actor working the reservations desk at a chic Manhattan restaurant. 7:30 p.m., 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $18-$29. Through Jan. 5, 2020. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Kenny G: Grammy Award-winning contemporary jazz saxophonist. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $79-$125. Through Dec. 31. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Sunday, Dec. 29

"ABBA The Concert": ABBA tribute, with the pop group’s songs like "Dancing Queen" and "Mamma Mia." 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $45-$65. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Cracker & Camper Van Beethoven: Alternative rock and country band. 8 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $27.50. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Artistry in Wood": Fine woodworking exhibit by the Sonoma County Woodworkers Association. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $7-$10. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

"Bingo": The life and art of late Chinese-American artist and community activist Bernice "Bingo" Bing. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets cost $5-$15. Through Jan. 5, 2020. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

