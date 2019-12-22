KZST marathon helps raise funds to buy needed Christmas gifts

Santa really does rely on his helpers.

Many of them rallied during an on-radio marathon in Santa Rosa to assure that Christmas gifts will flow to thousands of local children and adults who might otherwise be overlooked.

From Wednesday morning through to Thursday morning at Montgomery Village, Brent Farris and other KZST personalities took Christmas song requests in exchange for donations to the Secret Santa program.

KZST, the Volunteer Center and Friedman Home Improvement co-host Secret Santa, which collects contributions and purchases gifts for locals who struggle with financial and other hardships.

Supporters choose whether to make a cash donation or to select, from one of many Christmas trees displayed throughout the county, a heart-shaped ornament bearing an individual’s request for a gift. The holder of the ornament purchases the gift for delivery to the person who made the request.

Secret Santa also accepts letters requesting gifts for locals in need.

Among the highlights of the radio marathon, which solicited dollars to pay for gifts: Kids walked up to the broadcasters with money they’d saved or raised. Large checks were presented by Nancy Morrison in tribute to the late Gary Rasche and by Montgomery Village owners David and Melissa Codding, Sutter nurses and others.

Also a big moment: When benefactors from the Crozat Family Foundation handed a family the keys to a car.