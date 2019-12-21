Sony re-releases Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' in HD 4K

The world seems to be experiencing a bit of 1980s nostalgia recently, so it comes as little surprise that the music video for the 1984 Wham! song "Last Christmas" has been re-released, only this time in ultra-clear 4K.

Sony Music Entertainment has gone through the trouble of remastering the original music video for the track, according to geek.com, and it's already been viewed nearly 7 million times since it was put on YouTube last Friday. The original, though, has been viewed over 485 million times since it was published online in 2009.

If you were fortunate enough to live through the 80s, get ready for a bit of age-old sentimentality.

For those unfamiliar with this four-minute bundle of Christmas joy, George Michael, feather-haired and handsome as ever, arrives on Christmas holiday in the mountains accompanied by his girlfriend. They convene with other flamboyantly-cheery, appropriately-attired friends in a rustic ski lodge, but complications arise when it becomes apparent that his long-lost love from last Christmas is now dating Andrew Ridgeley's character.

There's many bizarre traditions that have grown from this song, but its synth-pop sound has made it a go-to song for many come December.

Watch the festive smash single above in ultra-clear 4K.