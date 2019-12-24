Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 27, 2019 - Jan. 5, 2020

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 24, 2019, 12:27PM
Updated 1 hour ago

If you've got some time off during the holidays, then we've got some events to fill your calendar with. Get out and experience music, comedy, New Year's Eve events and artwork this week in and around Sonoma County.

Some of the best bets are:

Kenny G: Grammy Award-winning contemporary jazz saxophonist. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Dec. 27, Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $79-$125. Through Tuesday. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

"Happy New Year, Charlie Brown": Kids’ crafts, movie screening, Snoopy visit. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 31, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Balloon drops noon and 3 p.m. Tickets cost $5-$12. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Gem Faire: More than 70 exhibitors offer gems, jewelry and beads and DIY supplies. Noon-6 p.m., Jan. 3, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $7. Through Jan. 5. For more information, call 503-252-8300 or visit gemfaire.com.

Friday, Dec. 27

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: Southern rock, blues and soul band. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $33-$78. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Shlumped for the Holidays: Sebastopol-based Shlump (alien music), plus Call Me and Don Pauleone. 9 p.m., HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $20-$22. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Soul Fuse: Funk, soul and rhythm and blues band. Original music and covers. 8:30 p.m., Redwood Café, Cotati. Tickets cost $10-$15. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

City of Lights Driving Tour: Map of Petaluma home and business exteriors decked out for the holidays. Available through Monday. For more information, call 707-769-0429 or visit visitpetaluma.com.

Kenny G: Grammy Award-winning contemporary jazz saxophonist. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $79-$125. Through Tuesday. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Saturday, Dec. 28

"Fully Committed": Comedy about a struggling actor working the reservations desk at a chic Manhattan restaurant. 7:30 p.m., 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $18-$29. Through Jan. 5, 2020. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Instrument of Peace: Pop music sharing humane stories. Plus rock band Velvet Chamber. 8 p.m., Redwood Café, Cotati. Tickets cost $10-$15. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Sunday, Dec. 29

"ABBA The Concert": ABBA tribute, with the pop group’s songs like "Dancing Queen" and "Mamma Mia." 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $45-$65. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Cracker & Camper Van Beethoven: Alternative rock and country band. 8 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $27.50. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Artistry in Wood": Fine woodworking exhibit by the Sonoma County Woodworkers Association. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $7-$10. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

"Bingo": The life and art of late Chinese-American artist and community activist Bernice "Bingo" Bing. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets cost $5-$15. Through Jan. 5, 2020. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Monday, Dec. 30

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Stories and activities for toddlers with their caregivers. "Happy New Year!" theme. 10 a.m.-noon, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Dead & Company: Grateful Dead offshoot rock band. 7 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Chase Center, San Francisco. Tickets cost $50-$200-plus. For more information, visit chasecenter.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

"Happy New Year, Charlie Brown": Kids’ crafts, movie screening, Snoopy visit. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Balloon drops noon and 3 p.m. Tickets cost $5-$12. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

New Year’s Eve Party: Sonoma County rock ’n’ roll dance band The Pulsators. 8:30 p.m., Redwood Café, Cotati. Tickets cost $25-$30. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Eric Lindell & The Reds: Rock, country, soul and rhythm and blues, New Year’s Eve 25-year reunion. 9 p.m., The Forestville Club. Tickets cost $60. For more information, call 707-887-2594 or visit brownpapertickets.com.

Mischief Masquerade: North Bay Cabaret’s R-rated variety show. Live music and silent disco follow. 8 p.m., Whiskey Tip, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $35-$45. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

New Year’s Eve Gala Concert: Classical music; violin virtuoso Nigel Armstrong, Kayleen Asbo and San Francisco Symphony performers. 6 p.m., Petaluma Museum. Tickets cost $50-$80, includes wine/cheese. For more information, call 707-778-4398 or visit petalumamuseum.com.

Night in Vienna: New Year’s Eve ball with gourmet Viennese buffet, Strauss waltzes, live orchestra. 8:30 p.m., Hermann Sons Hall, Petaluma. Tickets cost $150. For more information, call 707-778-4398 or visit petalumamuseum.com.

Hot Buttered Rum: Bluegrass, folk, jazz and soul string band, plus rock and soul band The Highway Poets. 8 p.m., HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $40-$42. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

New Year’s Eve Party: Dancing to rhythm and blues/soul band UB707. 8 p.m., Flamingo Resort Ballroom, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $50-$65. Also show/dinner option, $125. For more information, call 707-545-8530 or visit flamingoresort.com.

Family New Year’s Eve: Buffet dinner, games/activities, balloon drop and more. 6-9:30 p.m., Epicenter, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$30. For more information, call 707-708-3742 or visit visitepicenter.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Ladies in the Limelight: Series launch; live music including folk group The Musers. 3-6 p.m., Lagunitas Brewing Company Taproom, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-769-4495 or visit lagunitas.com.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Trivia Night: Compete for prizes with trivia knowledge. 7-9 p.m., Bear Republic Brewing Company, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, visit bearrepublic.com.

SambaNoma: Sonoma County jazz collective. 7:30 p.m., THE Jazz Club, Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Friday, Jan. 3

Gem Faire: More than 70 exhibitors offer gems, jewelry and beads and DIY supplies. Noon-6 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $7. Through Jan. 5. For more information, call 503-252-8300 or visit gemfaire.com.

Saturday, Jan. 4

A Hero to Fall: Santa Rosa-based metalcore band, plus Hemorage, Stryk9, A Life in Exile and Abscission. 8 p.m., Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Velvet Teen: Sonoma County rock band, plus Sabertooth Zombie, OVVN and Lord Mountain. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $14-$16. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show XXVII: Songs, skits and stand-up comedy with Will Durst and friends. 8 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $30, VIP $40. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

"Beyond Origami": Workshop for adults to create handmade folded-paper Iris cards. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sonoma Valley Regional Library. Free. For more information, call 707-996-5217 or visit sonomalibrary.org.

Sunday, Jan. 5

"Halloween in January with Harry Potter": Interactive concert with the Santa Rosa Symphony and the Santa Rosa Children’s Choral Academy. 3 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $10-$20. For more information, call 707-546-7097 or visit srsymphony.org.

Sonoma County Songwriters Series: Americana music with Layne Bowen, Kevin Russell and Cori Wood. 3-5 p.m., Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $22. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org/socosongwriters.

