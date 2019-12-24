Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 27, 2019 - Jan. 5, 2020

If you've got some time off during the holidays, then we've got some events to fill your calendar with. Get out and experience music, comedy, New Year's Eve events and artwork this week in and around Sonoma County.

Some of the best bets are:

Kenny G: Grammy Award-winning contemporary jazz saxophonist. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Dec. 27, Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $79-$125. Through Tuesday. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

"Happy New Year, Charlie Brown": Kids’ crafts, movie screening, Snoopy visit. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 31, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Balloon drops noon and 3 p.m. Tickets cost $5-$12. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Gem Faire: More than 70 exhibitors offer gems, jewelry and beads and DIY supplies. Noon-6 p.m., Jan. 3, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $7. Through Jan. 5. For more information, call 503-252-8300 or visit gemfaire.com.

Friday, Dec. 27

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: Southern rock, blues and soul band. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $33-$78. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Shlumped for the Holidays: Sebastopol-based Shlump (alien music), plus Call Me and Don Pauleone. 9 p.m., HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $20-$22. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Soul Fuse: Funk, soul and rhythm and blues band. Original music and covers. 8:30 p.m., Redwood Café, Cotati. Tickets cost $10-$15. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

City of Lights Driving Tour: Map of Petaluma home and business exteriors decked out for the holidays. Available through Monday. For more information, call 707-769-0429 or visit visitpetaluma.com.

Kenny G: Grammy Award-winning contemporary jazz saxophonist. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $79-$125. Through Tuesday. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Saturday, Dec. 28

"Fully Committed": Comedy about a struggling actor working the reservations desk at a chic Manhattan restaurant. 7:30 p.m., 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $18-$29. Through Jan. 5, 2020. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Instrument of Peace: Pop music sharing humane stories. Plus rock band Velvet Chamber. 8 p.m., Redwood Café, Cotati. Tickets cost $10-$15. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Sunday, Dec. 29

"ABBA The Concert": ABBA tribute, with the pop group’s songs like "Dancing Queen" and "Mamma Mia." 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $45-$65. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Cracker & Camper Van Beethoven: Alternative rock and country band. 8 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $27.50. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Artistry in Wood": Fine woodworking exhibit by the Sonoma County Woodworkers Association. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $7-$10. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

"Bingo": The life and art of late Chinese-American artist and community activist Bernice "Bingo" Bing. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets cost $5-$15. Through Jan. 5, 2020. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Monday, Dec. 30

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Stories and activities for toddlers with their caregivers. "Happy New Year!" theme. 10 a.m.-noon, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.