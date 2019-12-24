Kevin Spacey shares another bizarre holiday video greeting

Kevin Spacey: Here's another creepy Christmas greeting so weird it has to be seen to be believed.

The embattled actor, who has kept a low profile this year, broke his silence again Tuesday to share yet another bizarre Christmas Eve video addressing the public, which could only be interpreted as his way of dealing with the scandals enveloping his life and career.

Much like the bewildering video he posted last year, the Oscar winner appeared in character as a festively dressed Frank Underwood, his fourth-wall-breaking persona from "House of Cards," though there was no explicit mention of the character this time around.

"You didn't really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?" he said gruffly, after stoking a fire in a fireplace. "It's been a pretty good year and I'm grateful to have my health back. And in light of that, I've made some changes in my life and I'd like to invite you to join me."

It has indeed been a good year for the actor, who fell from grace during the #MeToo movement. Spacey faced a slew of legal battles from men accusing him of sexual misconduct; this year, at least two of them have turned out favorably. (The actor is still under investigation in London for alleged sexual assaults.)

In the 59-second video, which was posted on Spacey's Twitter and YouTube accounts Tuesday, the once-celebrated actor invited viewers to join him in casting their vote "for more good in this world."

Yes, even he wondered if he could be serious after making that comment.

"I'm dead serious," said Spacey, decked out in a red Christmas sweater. "And it's not that hard. Trust me. The next time someone does something you don't like, you could go on the attack. But you could also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can ... kill them with kindness."

Emphasis on "kill," with ominous music signing off the video and Spacey commencing the stoking of his fire. The video is titled "KTWK," an acronym for the phrase, and the comments on it were mixed with surprise, disgust and apprehension.

Spacey posted a similar video last year in which he appeared to defend himself against the sexual allegations lobbed against him. He called it "Let Me Be Frank," and it came as news broke that he would be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Massachusetts.

That groping case was dropped in July after Spacey's accuser refused to testify about a missing cellphone that the defense said contained information that supported the actor's claims of innocence. The civil case stemming from the same alleged incident was dismissed prior to that.

A separate Los Angeles case that involved a massage therapist who accused Spacey of groping him was closed in October after the therapist died unexpectedly before the trial began.