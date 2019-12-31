Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 3-12, 2020
Start the new year with concerts, comedy and crafts, or even a trip to the circus.
Some best bets are:
Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show
"Halloween in January with Harry Potter"
Gem Faire at Sonoma County Fairgrounds
Friday, Jan. 3
Gem Faire: More than 70 exhibitors offer gems, jewelry and beads and DIY supplies. Noon-6 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $7. Through Jan. 5. For more information, call 503-252-8300 or visit gemfaire.com.
Saturday, Jan. 4
A Hero to Fall: Santa Rosa-based metalcore band, plus Hemorage, Stryk9, A Life in Exile and Abscission. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.
#KickingCancersAss: Rock music with The Butlers, Kingsborough, Dylan D Waltz and more. 8 p.m. House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$25, benefits venue stage manager Kirk Nystrom’s cancer battle. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.
Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show XXVII: Songs, skits and stand-up comedy with Debi Durst and friends. 8 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $30, VIP $40. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.
"Beyond Origami": Workshop for adults to create handmade folded-paper iris cards. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sonoma Valley Regional Library. Free. For more information, call 707-996-5217 or visit sonomalibrary.org.
Sunday, Jan. 5
"Halloween in January with Harry Potter": Interactive concert with the Santa Rosa Symphony and the Santa Rosa Children’s Choral Academy. 3 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $10-$20. For more information, call 707-546-7097 or visit srsymphony.org.
Sonoma County Songwriters Series: Americana music with Layne Bowen, Kevin Russell and Cori Wood. 3-5 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $22. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org/socosongwriters.
"Fully Committed": Comedy about a struggling actor working the reservations desk at a chic Manhattan restaurant. Closes 2 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $18-$29. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.
Shen Yun: Performing arts of traditional Chinese culture. Closes 1 p.m. Sunday, War Memorial Opera House, San Francisco. Tickets cost $85-$400. For more information, visit shenyun.com or call 415-392-4400.
Monday, Jan. 6
Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Stories, dance and activities for toddlers with their caregivers. 10 a.m.-noon, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Open Mic Night: Showcase for local talent, hosted by Ceni. All ages. 7:30 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Trivia Night: North Bay Trivia moderates friendly competitions. 7-9 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.
Thursday, Jan. 9
"Sonoma County Wild": Works by landscape and adventure photographer Jerry Dodrill. Opening day, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Heron Hall Art Gallery, Laguna Environmental Center, Santa Rosa. Free. Through May 5. For more information, call 707-527-9277 or visit lagunafoundation.org.
"Discovered — Emerging Artists of Sonoma County": Panel discussion with the five 2019 Discovered Award visual artists. 7-8:30 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $10-$15. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.
X-Method: Metal band, plus Blessed Curse and three other acts. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.
"Mary’s Wedding": A bride recounts her late first love on the eve of her wedding. Opens 8 p.m. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. $15-$30. Through Feb. 1. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.
"Heisenberg": Life-changing encounter connecting two strangers. Opens 8 p.m. Left Edge Studio Theatre, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $28, VIP $42. Through Feb. 2. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.
"Buddy": Life story (and music) of Buddy Holly. Opens 7:30 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $35-$45. Through Feb. 9. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.
Super Diamond: Neil Diamond tribute band performs hits like "Sweet Caroline" and "Song Sung Blue." 9 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.
Sonoma Bach: Organ recital with Anne Laver, "The Orpheus of Amsterdam." 8 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $15-$28. For more information, visit sonomabach.org.
Professional Pianists Concert: Eleven pianists, various musical styles. 7 p.m. Jan. 10-11, 2 p.m. Mendocino College Center Theatre, Ukiah. Tickets cost $20-$30. For more information, call 707-463-2738 or visit ukiahconcerts.org.
Andy Weinberger: "An Old Man’s Game," debut novel by the owner of Readers’ Books in Sonoma. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldbooks.com.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Art Quilts: International juried exhibition. Opening reception 1-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. Through Feb. 16. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.
TEDx talk: The need for balance in daily life. Guest speakers and entertainment. 1 p.m. Jackson Theatre, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $25-$65. For more information, visit tedxsonomacounty.com.
Blues Night: Lineup of local blues musicians, with house band The Blue Lights. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.
"Wozzeck": Metropolitan Opera Live performance of Berg’s operatic masterpiece. 10 a.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Also 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Tickets cost $18-$26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.
Santa Rosa Symphony: "Shadows and Sunshine," Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $24-$87. Through Jan. 13. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.com.
Coco Montoya: Blues/rock artist, plus blues veteran Levi Lloyd. 8 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $20-$32. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.
Napa Lighted Art Festival: Art walk showcasing light and video art and projections. Opens at dark Jan. 11 at 13 locations in Napa. Free. Through Jan. 19. For more information, call 707-257-9529 or visit cityofnapa.org.
Words & Music: Laurie Lewis, Don Henry, Claudia Russell and Nina Gerber in Nashville-style song circle. 3 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $22-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.
"Amaluna": Cirque du Soleil acrobatic theatrical circus, closing performances. 1:30 and 5 p.m. Under the Big Top, Oracle Park, San Francisco. $129 and up. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com.