Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 3-12, 2020

Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show

The 27th annual travelling show features songs, skits and stand-up comedy with comedian Debi Durst and friends at 8 p.m. Saturday, Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $30-$40. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

"Halloween in January with Harry Potter"



An interactive concert with a magical theme, featuring the Santa Rosa Symphony and the Santa Rosa Children’s Choral Academy, starts at 3 p.m. Sunday in Weill Hall at the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $10-$20. For more information, call 707-546-7097 or visit srsymphony.org.

Gem Faire at Sonoma County Fairgrounds

More than 70 exhibitors will offer gems, jewelry, beads and do-it-yourself supplies from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. $7. Through Sunday. For more information, call 503-252-8300 or visit gemfaire.com.

Friday, Jan. 3

Saturday, Jan. 4

A Hero to Fall: Santa Rosa-based metalcore band, plus Hemorage, Stryk9, A Life in Exile and Abscission. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.