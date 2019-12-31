Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 3-12, 2020

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 31, 2019, 11:41AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Start the new year with concerts, comedy and crafts, or even a trip to the circus.

Some best bets are:

Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show

The 27th annual travelling show features songs, skits and stand-up comedy with comedian Debi Durst and friends at 8 p.m. Saturday, Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $30-$40. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

"Halloween in January with Harry Potter"

An interactive concert with a magical theme, featuring the Santa Rosa Symphony and the Santa Rosa Children’s Choral Academy, starts at 3 p.m. Sunday in Weill Hall at the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $10-$20. For more information, call 707-546-7097 or visit srsymphony.org.

Gem Faire at Sonoma County Fairgrounds

More than 70 exhibitors will offer gems, jewelry, beads and do-it-yourself supplies from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. $7. Through Sunday. For more information, call 503-252-8300 or visit gemfaire.com.

Friday, Jan. 3

Gem Faire: More than 70 exhibitors offer gems, jewelry and beads and DIY supplies. Noon-6 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $7. Through Jan. 5. For more information, call 503-252-8300 or visit gemfaire.com.

Saturday, Jan. 4

A Hero to Fall: Santa Rosa-based metalcore band, plus Hemorage, Stryk9, A Life in Exile and Abscission. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Stories, dance and activities for toddlers with their caregivers. 10 a.m.-noon, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Open Mic Night: Showcase for local talent, hosted by Ceni. All ages. 7:30 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Trivia Night: North Bay Trivia moderates friendly competitions. 7-9 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Thursday, Jan. 9

"Sonoma County Wild": Works by landscape and adventure photographer Jerry Dodrill. Opening day, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Heron Hall Art Gallery, Laguna Environmental Center, Santa Rosa. Free. Through May 5. For more information, call 707-527-9277 or visit lagunafoundation.org.

"Discovered — Emerging Artists of Sonoma County": Panel discussion with the five 2019 Discovered Award visual artists. 7-8:30 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $10-$15. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Friday, Jan. 10

X-Method: Metal band, plus Blessed Curse and three other acts. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

"Mary’s Wedding": A bride recounts her late first love on the eve of her wedding. Opens 8 p.m. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. $15-$30. Through Feb. 1. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.

"Heisenberg": Life-changing encounter connecting two strangers. Opens 8 p.m. Left Edge Studio Theatre, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $28, VIP $42. Through Feb. 2. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

"Buddy": Life story (and music) of Buddy Holly. Opens 7:30 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $35-$45. Through Feb. 9. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Super Diamond: Neil Diamond tribute band performs hits like "Sweet Caroline" and "Song Sung Blue." 9 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Sonoma Bach: Organ recital with Anne Laver, "The Orpheus of Amsterdam." 8 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $15-$28. For more information, visit sonomabach.org.

Professional Pianists Concert: Eleven pianists, various musical styles. 7 p.m. Jan. 10-11, 2 p.m. Mendocino College Center Theatre, Ukiah. Tickets cost $20-$30. For more information, call 707-463-2738 or visit ukiahconcerts.org.

Andy Weinberger: "An Old Man’s Game," debut novel by the owner of Readers’ Books in Sonoma. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldbooks.com.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Art Quilts: International juried exhibition. Opening reception 1-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. Through Feb. 16. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

TEDx talk: The need for balance in daily life. Guest speakers and entertainment. 1 p.m. Jackson Theatre, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $25-$65. For more information, visit tedxsonomacounty.com.

Blues Night: Lineup of local blues musicians, with house band The Blue Lights. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

"Wozzeck": Metropolitan Opera Live performance of Berg’s operatic masterpiece. 10 a.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Also 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Tickets cost $18-$26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: "Shadows and Sunshine," Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $24-$87. Through Jan. 13. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.com.

Coco Montoya: Blues/rock artist, plus blues veteran Levi Lloyd. 8 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $20-$32. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Napa Lighted Art Festival: Art walk showcasing light and video art and projections. Opens at dark Jan. 11 at 13 locations in Napa. Free. Through Jan. 19. For more information, call 707-257-9529 or visit cityofnapa.org.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Words & Music: Laurie Lewis, Don Henry, Claudia Russell and Nina Gerber in Nashville-style song circle. 3 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $22-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

"Amaluna": Cirque du Soleil acrobatic theatrical circus, closing performances. 1:30 and 5 p.m. Under the Big Top, Oracle Park, San Francisco. $129 and up. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine