Sonoma Valley Museum of Art features atmospheric installation, thought-provoking portraits

When: Saturday through April 5. Hours are 11 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Reception for both artists 6-8 p.m. Jan. 25.

The two artists are quite different but starting this weekend, you’ll be able to see work by both under one roof at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.

Judy O’Shea of Tomales Bay honed her skills during almost a decade and a half of living and working in France. She creates walk-through art installations that invite viewers to become part of a different world for just a moment.

Ukranian-born Valentin Popov of Oakland creates large-scale, attention-grabbing paintings that combine and contrast iconic images from pop culture and religion. One of his most famous pictures shows Superman in full costume wearing the McDonald’s emblem on his chest.

The two artists do have something in common. They’re opening solo exhibits Saturday at the downtown Sonoma museum, both for the first time.

“The common thread between our two upcoming exhibitions is that both artists are based in the Bay Area and, in unique ways, demonstrate an elevated expertise with materials and interpretation,” said Margie Maynard, the museum’s deputy director for engagement and exhibitions.

“SVMA has limited exhibition space and from time to time, we create an opportunity to show more than one exhibition or artist at a time to offer variety to our visitors,” she said.

O’Shea’s installation for the Sonoma show is titled “Permutations.” The viewer navigates through 52 hanging hand-cast paper cards before reaching a waiting room decorated with baroque costume pieces displayed among backlit tapestries.

“What I like to do is create an atmosphere that allows viewers to create their own experiences,” said O’Shea, who has been building art installations for the past 25 years.

Context and the physical display space are important to her art.

“It’s not an existential epiphany. It’s just the only way I can work,” she explained. “When I first went to class at the San Francisco Art Institute, I got an assignment and I went to the professor and asked him where the work would be shown.”

The professor answered, “What difference does it make?” but O’Shea realized it did make a difference to her.

“I start by doing research on the space, and that gives me a visual sense of what I want to create,” she said. “Then I make things that go into the space and get into the realities: How long will the show run? How big is the space?”

In Sonoma, both O’Shea’s installation and 25 pieces of Popov’s work, selected by the museum from different series the artist has created, will be on display through April 5.

Popov likes to start with provocative pop culture icons and often inserts them into a religious context, so Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man and even Mickey Mouse can pop up in a sacred context.

“In the Ukraine, I was never aware of Batman or Superman,” he said. When he came to the United States 30 years ago, he recognized the potential power of superhero images and made them almost godlike in his art, giving them the mystery and visual impact of saints.

“I created a painting of the Madonna holding a baby Batman and it was a major hit. Everybody loved it,” Popov said.

Popov also has experimented with portraits, including one of the Dalai Lama in 2001. For his 2017 book “Face,” he created 100 portraits, each in oil on a 28-by-26-inch canvas, portraying selected friends, acquaintances and celebrities.

“I am interested in doing portraits because every face is different,” Popov said. “It’s a very interesting area for a painter.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.