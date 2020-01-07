Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 10-19, 2020

Monday, Jan. 13

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Activities for toddlers with their caregivers. 10 a.m.-noon, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Sonoma County Library storytimes at 10:10 and 11 a.m. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

John McCutcheon: Folk singer, songwriter, storyteller and instrumentalist, plus Red Tail Ring. 7:30 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $30. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Harlem Globetrotters: Exhibition basketball with high-flying dunks, stunts and family fun. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Haehl Pavilion, SRJC, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $34-$79, team bench $252. For more information, visit harlemglobetrotters.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Linda Loveland Reid: Lecture series, "Mystical California: Art and Historical Events of Bay Area, 1848-1950." 1-3 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

"Wozzeck": Metropolitan Opera Live performance of Berg’s operatic masterpiece. 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $18-$26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Roy Parvin: Yoga devotee, "Yoga Matt – Yoga for the Inflexible Male." 6 p.m. Thumbprint Cellars, Healdsburg. Free. For more information, call 707-433-9270 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

"All My Sons": Sally Field and Bill Pullman in National Theatre Live production of the Arthur Miller drama, live from London. 7 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $18-$26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Americana Night: Rainbow Girls featuring Vanessa May, Erin Chapin and Caitlin Gowdey. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

California State University East Bay Chamber Choir: A cappella performance, broad range of styles and pieces. 7 p.m. Sonoma Mission chapel. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-938-9547 or visit sonomaparks.org.

Friday, Jan. 17

Concerto Showcase: Recital with nine Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra members. 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $10-$15, benefits symphony’s Institute of Music Education. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

John Prendergast: Psychotherapist and spiritual teacher, "The Deep Heart – Our Portal to Presence" experiential guide. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Delphi Trio: Chamber concert featuring Haydn, Shostakovich and Brahms. 7:30 p.m. Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $18.75-$29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu

Nelly: Grammy Award-winning rapper and songwriter. 9 p.m. Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, Rohnert Park. Sold out. For more information, visit gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Winter Wineland: Taste current vintages, new releases and library wines, mingle with winemakers. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 18-19, nearly 100 northern Sonoma County wineries. Tickets cost $45-$60. For more information, visit wineroad.com.

Solo exhibits: Valentin Popov’s "Modern Mixmaster" and Judy O’Shea’s "Permutations." Opening day, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 18, Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets cost $5-$15. Through April 5. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

The Musers: Sonoma County folk group. 7:30 p.m. Congregation Ner Shalom’s New Cotati Cabaret. Tickets cost $10-$20, VIP $30. For more information, call 707-664-8622 or visit nershalom.org.

Brandon Vestal: Stand-up comedian seen on "Last Comic Standing" and "Man Up Stand Up." 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Sunday, Jan. 19

25 Million Stitches: Community art installation bringing awareness to global refugee crisis. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 19, Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free, donations accepted. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

2020 Good Food Awards Marketplace: Meet award winners, sample and purchase country’s top food and beverages. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 19, Fort Mason Center, San Francisco. Tickets cost $5, VIP $20. For more information, call 415-447-3268 or visit goodfoodfdn.org

San Francisco Piano Trio: Program featuring Haydn, Brahms and Beethoven. 4 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $10-$30. For more information, call 707-874-1124 or visit redwoodarts.org

Sebastian Maniscalco: Billboard Comedian of the Year; "You Bother Me" tour. 7 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $69-$89. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Tommy Thomsen’s Birthday Bash: "Frank Sinatra Meets Bob Wills at the Church of Western Swing," featuring the All Star Western Jazz Band. 3-5 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com