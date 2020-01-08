'Pearls Before Swine' cartoonist Stephan Pastis co-writes movie premiering at Sundance Film Festival

A novel written by "Pearls Before Swine" cartoonist and Santa Rosa resident Stephan Pastis has been turned into a movie premiering at the famed Sundance Film Festival in Utah later this month.

Pastis announced on Twitter that he is making his screenwriting debut with "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made." The children's movie is based on the series' first novel about an 11-year-old boy who runs his own detective agency in Portland, Oregon.

Pastis wrote the film with Tom McCarthy, who co-wrote Pixar's "Up" and directed the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why." After "Timmy Failure" premieres at Sundance, it will be available to stream on Disney Plus on Feb. 7.

Watch the trailer here: