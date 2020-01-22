Soccer and drama a winning combo in 'The Wolves' at Healdsburg's Raven Theater

Actors must learn many things for each show — what to say, where to stand or walk, how to move — but they usually don’t have to worry about accidentally knocking a soccer ball into the audience.

Playwright Sarah DeLappe’s play “The Wolves,” opening this weekend at the Raven Performing Arts Theater in Healdsurg, shadows a girls’ soccer team as the players navigate the trials of growing up, from boyfriends to betrayal to their coach’s noticeable hangovers. But don’t worry — this team has been coached. The cast worked on control of the ball in rehearsal.

“I actually haven’t been much of a sports person. A lot of people think sports and theater don’t fit together, but I really do,” said Grace Reid, a 20-year-old Santa Rosa Junior College student who plays No. 13 on the team. “Our goal is to make the audience feel like they’re really there, but like they’re not supposed to be seeing this, like a fly on the wall.”

The show will presented on the theater’s stage, but the audience will be seated there, too. There’s a patch of synthetic turf in the center for the players and bleachers on either side for the viewers. With the seating arrangement, the production will have a very intimate feeling. The audience will be limited to 50 at each performance.

A 2017 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, the drama traces the lives of nine high-schoolers through their weekly Saturday morning pre-game warmups, where the players are not known by their names, but by their numbers.

No. 25 leads the team through stretching exercises. No. 7 uses the F-word a lot. No. 42 is the new girl no one knows much about, and No. 00 — the goalie — suffers from anxiety attacks.

“No. 13 is definitely one of the more outlandish characters,” Reid said. “She’s a really big pothead. She’s high all the time. She’s super funny and she likes to mess around people sometimes. But she’s got a really big heart.”

One of the strengths of the play is the way the script connects the audience with each of the nine girls on the team, said Katie-Watts-Whitaker, director of the Raven production.

“When I read the script, I thought it was incredible how authentically it was written,” the director said. “It’s so real. This is how teenage girls talk. It doesn’t sound contrived. These are not caricatures, but it doesn’t long for you to know everybody is.”

The entire company of “The Wolves” is made up exclusively of women, except for one man, who built the bleachers.

“It’s all women — the cast, crew, set and light designers, production assistant and director — everyone,” Watts-Whitaker said. “We did that purposely, because the play is so female-driven.”

During the course of the show, the dialog takes on a distinct style, drawing the audience further into the girls’ morning warmup sessions.

“It’s written almost like an operetta. There are overlapping conversations,” the director explained. “You’re literally on the sidelines, watching these girls figure out who they really are. Nothing is off-limits. They talk about everything.”

