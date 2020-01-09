Single-day passes go on sale for BottleRock Napa Valley 2020

Single-day passes for this year’s BottleRock Napa Valley music festival go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

BottleRock Napa Valley, featuring headline artists Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Khalid and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, plus more than 70 additional acts, runs May 22 - 24 at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa.

General admission passes start at $159, and VIP passes cost $359. A limited number of single-day VIP viewing suite passes are also available to Marriott Bonvoy + American Express Card Members at $599.

The BottleRock Napa Valley daily lineup, to date, includes:

Friday, May 22: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Foals, Jimmy Eat World, Local Natives, Finneas, Milky Chance, Amos Lee, Village People, MUNA, RIPE, The Frights, Digable Planets, Atlas Genius, Oliver Riot, White Reaper, Meg Myers, Tessa Violet, Uncle Blazer + DJ Ango from Workaholics, 99 Neighbors, In The Valley Below, Ryland James, Chris Pierce, Pacific Radio, The Haden Triplets, Grass Child

Saturday, May 23: Stevie Nicks, Khalid, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Blondie, Of Monsters and Men, Empire of The Sun, Tegan & Sara, CAAMP, Grace VanderWaal, Eric B. & Rakim, Hamilton Leithauser, Ra Ra Riot, Jack Harlow, MAX, DJ Z-Trip, TWIN XL, DeVotchKa, Reignwolf, slenderbodies, Smith and Thell, Madison Ryann Ward, JJ Wilde, Hembree, almost monday, Peter Harper, Lily Meola, Sam Johnson, Napa Valley Youth Symphony

Sunday, May 24: Dave Matthews Band, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Zedd, The Avett Brothers, Maren Morris, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Iration, Jon Bellion, Matt Nathanson, Trampled By Turtles, The Band CAMINO, Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain in Light Turns 40, Mandolin Orange, Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, Big Freedia, Absofacto, Eliza & The Delusionals, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Evie Irie, KOTA The Friend, Full Moonalice: The THC Revue, Buffalo Gospel, The Alive, Lily Meola, Obsidian Son, Silverado Pickups.