LOS ANGELES — Buck Henry, “The Graduate” co-writer who as screenwriter, character actor, “Saturday Night Live” host and cherished talk-show and party guest became an all-around cultural superstar of the 1960s and 70s, has died. He was 89.

Henry's wife, Irene Ramp, told The Washington Post that his death Wednesday in Los Angeles was due to a heart attack.

Henry, who also co-created the TV spy spoof “Get Smart” with Mel Brooks and others, managed to pull off the rare Hollywood coup of screenwriter-as-celebrity, partly through inserting himself in his films in small-but-memorable roles.

In "The Graduate," Mike Nichols' classic 1967 film that made a star of Dustin Hoffman, Henry and Calder Willingham adapted the script from the Charles Webb novel about a young man who has an affair with one of his parents' friends. Henry created a role for himself as the room clerk at the hotel who spooks a young Dustin Hoffman with the unintended double entendre, “Are you here for an affair, sir?” “What?” Benjamin says, nervously. “The Singleman party, sir?” Henry responds.

His script would get Henry the first of his two Academy Award nominations.

Henry also wrote Nichols follow-up film “Catch-22,” the Barbara Streisand comedies “The Owl and the Pussycat” and “What's Up, Doc" and director Gus Van Sant's 1995 film “To Die For,” starring Nicole Kidman and Joaquin Phoenix.

“Loved your scripts for Owl and the Pussycat, What’s up, Doc? and so many others. Rest in peace,” Streisand said on Twitter after Henry's death.

Short and deceptively mild, wearing black-rimmed glasses, Henry was already an established film and television writer who became widely recognizable during the early years of “Saturday Night Live.” He hosted numerous times and played such memorable characters as the creepy baby-sitter Uncle Roy and the father of “Nerd” Bill Murray. His gift for satire and knowledge of current events fit perfectly with the brash outlook of the young cast and writers.

“Buck played a unique role among those early hosts,” Al Franken, the former U.S. senator who was a writer on “Saturday Night Live” in its early years, said on his website Thursday. “When Buck hosted, the week was somehow different. He was just around, effortlessly teaching us the right attitude to write and play comedy. There was never any reason to panic and every reason to remain open to each other’s talent and inspired silliness.”

Franken called Henry ”one of the truly great comedic minds of his generation,"

He was one of many prominent names who heaped Henry with praise as word of his death spread.

“Buck Henry was hilarious and brilliant and made us laugh more times than we even know,” writer-director Judd Apatow said on Instagram.

Actor Michael McKean called Henry a “brilliant talent and a really lovely guy.”

For decades after “The Graduate,” Henry was pestered by people asking him if there would be a sequel. He tried to stop the talk by improvising a scene in Robert Altman's 1992 Hollywood satire, "The Player," in which he portrays himself trying to pitch “The Graduate, Part II,” a story “dark and weird and funny,” even though Mrs. Robinson has had a stroke.

With Warren Beatty, Henry co-directed and appeared in 1978's “Heaven Can Wait,” the hit remake of the Hollywood classic about a man who dies by mistake and is sent back to earth in someone else's body.