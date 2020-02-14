Santa Rosa author makes bone-chilling debut with new thriller novel

On the challenge of being a Good Samaritan: “How would you act in a situation like this? I think part of being human and being a part of a community, it’s up to us to have a voice and to act when maybe it’s not in our best interest. Because if we are constantly saying ‘not our problem,’ then when it is our problem, who’s going to step forward for us?”

On writing characters: “I need to put a little bit of my own darkness, whatever that looks like, into a character in order to relate to that character. It’s just like a little seed in a character that looks nothing like me. For Cassie, it had to do with parental guilt, not being there for her kids.”

‘This is where I got the idea,” Heather Chavez says while driving along Chanate Road in Santa Rosa on a recent weekday morning.

The stretch was part of her work-to-home commute for more than two decades. To the right, abandoned Chanate Hospital buildings seem at risk of being overtaken by the woods surrounding them. The property once housed a juvenile hall, county morgue and coroner’s office. Just the sight of the lone security guard standing watch gives a sense of a place where bad things could happen.

And happen they do in Chavez’s new novel “No Bad Deed,” which will be released Tuesday. The debut marks a major accomplishment for Chavez, following years of writing novels that went unpublished and sometimes even struggling to pay bills. For the thriller, Chavez drew from her everyday life, her role as a mom and her home of Santa Rosa, including that spooky span of Chanate Road where the novel opens.

Good intentions

“If my kids had been with me, it wouldn’t have happened,” says Chavez’s protagonist, Cassie Larkin, as the story begins. It’s a rainy night and Cassie is driving home when she sees two dark figures dart across a stretch of Chanate Road. Cassie pulls over in time to see a man and woman arguing and struggling. After dialing 911, Cassie watches the man throw the woman down an embankment as they disappear into a creek bed.

Despite the 911 dispatcher’s warning, Cassie gets out of her minivan, compelled to help. It’s a riveting opening scene that grabs the reader by the collar and doesn’t let go for 309 pages.

“That setting came to me almost fully formed. I knew that was where that scene was going to take place,” says Chavez, 50, a wife and working mother with two children, just like Cassie.

The fast-paced, twisty thriller is an example of what happens when good intentions yield very bad results. When Cassie, an overworked veterinarian suffering from severe parental guilt, intervenes in what she thinks is a roadside domestic dispute, the man gives her an ultimatum: “Let her die and I’ll let you live.” Instead, she chooses to stay with the victim while the man steals her car, purse and personal information. When Cassie’s husband disappears the next day, on Halloween, her children are soon in danger and she must summon a strength she never knew she had to save her family.

“She’s autobiographical to an extent,” Chavez says of her main character. “As a working mom, I definitely felt the parental guilt.” A newspaper copy editor for 15 years, she often spent more nights, weekends and holidays with co-workers than with family.

“Some of that internal angst I definitely feel. If something like that happened to my family, it’s my ideal of what I could do. Would I really be willing and able to do it?”

The novel’s opening scene was inspired by a real-life incident Chavez witnessed while picking up her daughter one afternoon at Comstock Middle School.

“I saw a boy walking down this slope, and suddenly two other boys ran up to him and started punching him,” she remembers. “It was a split-second decision — what do I do? I’ve got my daughter in the car. Do I call 911? Do I get out of the car? All these thoughts ran through my mind. It ended in just a second, before I could even make a decision about it. Then of course for the rest of the day, being a writer, the rest of the day I’m thinking, ‘Why did that happen?’”