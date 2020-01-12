Russian River Sisters hold year’s first bingo fundraiser

Think bingo is boring? Then you’ve probably never played with the Sisters.

Saturday evening, the Veterans Memorial Building in Guerneville transmuted into a scene of gleeful, gloriously costumed and community-minded bedlam with the year’s first bingo night by the Russian River Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The Sisters is a volunteer order of men and women who delight in dressing as nuns — ones with outlandish habits.

The group’s hysterical and hugely popular monthly bingo games generate money for grants to community programs, scholarships and acts of charity.

It’s not Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence bingo without a theme. Saturday’s was Nacho Libre. Think “nacho” as in, “Nacho typical nun.”

“We’ve got to keep it interesting,” said the member of the order who oversees the bingo and goes by Sister Sorenda ’da Booty. In regular life, she’s Melissa Black.

Participants in the evening’s costume contest were encouraged beforehand to take some time contemplating the theme, then pull out the makeup, jewels and party finery, and go whole hog.

This is bingo gone bongo, baby.

Complementing the play on Saturday were refreshments that included, of course, nachos, and also burgers, chips, sweets and nonalcoholic beverages.

The snack bar stayed opened until the fifth of the night’s six cash payout games. Between games, raffle prize were doled.