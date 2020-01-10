Subscribe

'The Incredible Hulk' star Lou Ferrigno to become sheriff's deputy in New Mexico

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 10, 2020, 8:13AM

SOCORRO, N.M. — Lou Ferrigno, the actor in the CBS television series “The Incredible Hulk,” is slated to become a sheriff's deputy in New Mexico.

Socorro County Sheriff William Armijo is scheduled to deputize Ferrigno next week at a special ceremony.

Officials say Ferrigno will bring decades of law enforcement experience to the department and be instrumental in recruiting for the department and the county.

The 68-year-old Ferrigno has served as a reserve sheriff’s deputy in Los Angeles County and a member of the volunteer sheriff posse in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Ferrigno played the Hulk in the 1970s television series.

