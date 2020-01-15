Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 17 - Jan. 26, 2020

With the first rains of the year headed to the North Bay, it's time to find something to do indoors to keep us warm and dry. Try out a concert and some stand-up comedy, mix it up with a long-running wine event, or keep calm with a local art exhibit.

Some of the best bets are:

Elvin Bishop: The blues and rock guitarist, singer and songwriter brings his Big Fun Trio to the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Tickets cost $33-$38. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Winter Wineland: Choose from nearly 100 northern Sonoma County wineries, taste current vintages, new releases and library wines and mingle with winemakers during this 27th annual self-guided tour, running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 18 and 19. Tickets cost $45-$60. For more information, visit wineroad.com.

HopMonk Tavern: The Sam Chase & The Untraditional alternative folk and rock group stages an album release show for its 18-track “The Last Rites of Dallas Pistol” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol. Tickets cost $18. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Friday, Jan. 17

Concerto Showcase: Recital with nine Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra members, 7:30 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $10-$15, benefits symphony’s Institute of Music Education. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Delphi Trio: Chamber concert featuring Haydn, Shostakovich and Brahms. 7:30 p.m., Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $18.75 - $29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu.

Nelly: Grammy Award-winning rapper and songwriter. 9 p.m., Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, Rohnert Park. Sold out. For more information, visit gratonresortcasino.com.

The Natural Disasters: North Bay improv comedy troupe. 7:30 p.m., Monroe Stage, 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15 - $20. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio: Blues and rock guitarist, singer and songwriter. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $33 - $38. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Winter Wineland: Taste current vintages, new releases and library wines, mingle with winemakers. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, nearly 100 northern Sonoma County wineries. Tickets cost $45 - $60. For more information, visit wineroad.com.

Solo exhibits: Valentin Popov’s "Modern Mixmaster" and Judy O’Shea’s "Permutations." Opening day, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets cost $5 - $15. Through April 5. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

The Musers: Sonoma County folk group. 7:30 p.m., Congregation Ner Shalom’s New Cotati Cabaret. Tickets cost $10 - $20, VIP $30. For more information, call 707-664-8622 or visit nershalom.org.

Brandon Vestal: Stand-up comedian seen on "Last Comic Standing" and "Man Up Stand Up." 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20 - $28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

The Sam Chase & The Untraditional: Alternative folk and rock group. 8 p.m., HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $18. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

"Emotion": New exhibition featuring printmaking, sculpture, drawings and other mediums. Opening reception 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery. Free. Through March 27. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.