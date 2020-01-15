Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 17 - Jan. 26, 2020

DIANNE REBER HART
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 15, 2020, 1:25PM
With the first rains of the year headed to the North Bay, it's time to find something to do indoors to keep us warm and dry. Try out a concert and some stand-up comedy, mix it up with a long-running wine event, or keep calm with a local art exhibit.

Some of the best bets are:

Elvin Bishop: The blues and rock guitarist, singer and songwriter brings his Big Fun Trio to the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Tickets cost $33-$38. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Winter Wineland: Choose from nearly 100 northern Sonoma County wineries, taste current vintages, new releases and library wines and mingle with winemakers during this 27th annual self-guided tour, running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 18 and 19. Tickets cost $45-$60. For more information, visit wineroad.com.

HopMonk Tavern: The Sam Chase & The Untraditional alternative folk and rock group stages an album release show for its 18-track “The Last Rites of Dallas Pistol” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol. Tickets cost $18. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Friday, Jan. 17

Concerto Showcase: Recital with nine Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra members, 7:30 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $10-$15, benefits symphony’s Institute of Music Education. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Delphi Trio: Chamber concert featuring Haydn, Shostakovich and Brahms. 7:30 p.m., Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $18.75 - $29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu.

Nelly: Grammy Award-winning rapper and songwriter. 9 p.m., Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, Rohnert Park. Sold out. For more information, visit gratonresortcasino.com.

The Natural Disasters: North Bay improv comedy troupe. 7:30 p.m., Monroe Stage, 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15 - $20. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio: Blues and rock guitarist, singer and songwriter. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $33 - $38. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Winter Wineland: Taste current vintages, new releases and library wines, mingle with winemakers. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, nearly 100 northern Sonoma County wineries. Tickets cost $45 - $60. For more information, visit wineroad.com.

Solo exhibits: Valentin Popov’s "Modern Mixmaster" and Judy O’Shea’s "Permutations." Opening day, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets cost $5 - $15. Through April 5. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

The Musers: Sonoma County folk group. 7:30 p.m., Congregation Ner Shalom’s New Cotati Cabaret. Tickets cost $10 - $20, VIP $30. For more information, call 707-664-8622 or visit nershalom.org.

Brandon Vestal: Stand-up comedian seen on "Last Comic Standing" and "Man Up Stand Up." 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20 - $28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

The Sam Chase & The Untraditional: Alternative folk and rock group. 8 p.m., HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $18. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

"Emotion": New exhibition featuring printmaking, sculpture, drawings and other mediums. Opening reception 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery. Free. Through March 27. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Sunday, Jan. 19

25 Million Stitches: Community art installation bringing awareness to global refugee crisis. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free, donations accepted. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

2020 Good Food Awards Marketplace: Meet award winners, sample and purchase country’s top food and beverages. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Mason Center, San Francisco. Tickets cost $5, VIP $20. For more information, call 415-447-3268 or visit goodfoodfdn.org.

San Francisco Piano Trio: Program featuring Haydn, Brahms and Beethoven. 4 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $10 - $30. For more information, call 707-874-1124 or visit redwoodarts.org.

Sebastian Maniscalco: Billboard Comedian of the Year; "You Bother Me" tour. 7 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $69 - $89. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, Jan. 20

"A Boy Named Charlie Brown": First-ever feature-length Peanuts film from 1969. 1 p.m., Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$12. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

"12 Angry Men": Vintage Film Series, 1957 classic thriller starring Henry Fonda. 7 p.m., Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Ticketts cost $10. For more information, call 707-996-2020 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Small Works Show: 11th annual juried art show. Opening day, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Graton Gallery. Free. Through Feb. 23. For more information, call 707-829-8912 or visit gratongallery.net.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

"The Price is Right Live": Interactive stage show based on the long-running TV game show. 7:30 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $37 - $52. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Thursday, Jan. 23

"Illumination": Works by western Sonoma County artist James Yonts. Opening reception 4-6 p.m., Agrella Art Gallery, Doyle Library, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Free. Through Feb. 1. For more information, visit art-gallery.santarosa.edu.

Friday, Jan. 24

Haiti Babii: Hip-hop and rap artist, plus Capolow and special guests. 8 p.m., Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

"Enchanted April": Comedy showcasing four women on an Italian getaway. Opening reception 7 p.m., 8 p.m. showtime, Sonoma Community Center. Tickets cost $28 - $42. Through Feb. 9. For more information, call 707-939-9018 or visit sonomaartslive.org.

"The Wolves": Compelling new play about a girls’ indoor soccer team. Opens 8 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg (reception follows show). Tickets cost $5 - $28. Through Feb. 9. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

"Seussical Jr.": Musical production with young actors as favorite Dr. Seuss characters. Opens 7 p.m., Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $12 - $17. Through Feb. 2. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit rpcity.org.

Saturday, Jan. 25

"Petaluma to the Playa": Exhibit showcasing artists who create for and document Burning Man. Closing day extended to 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m., Petaluma Arts Center. Tickets cost $4 - $5. For more information, call 707-762-5600 or visit petalumaartscenter.org.

"Cinematic": The Dance Factory recital featuring dance numbers from favorite movies. 2 and 6 p.m., Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets cost $15 - $20. For more information, call 707-944-9900 or visit lincolntheater.com.

"All My Sons": Sally Field and Bill Pullman in National Theatre Live production of the Arthur Miller drama, live from London. 10 a.m., Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $18 - $26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

"Her Eyes On (what cannot be foreseen) – Imagine!": Dance, music, poetry and narrative performances. 8 p.m., Dance Palace, Point Reyes Station. Tickets cost $28.50 - $30. For more information, call 415-663-1075 or visit dancepalace.org.

David Talbot: New York Times bestselling author. Featured memoir, "Between Heaven and Hell: The Story of My Stroke." 7 p.m., Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

LumaCon: Comic book festival, cosplay, larping, authors, artists, vendors and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lucchesi Center, Petaluma. Free. For more information, visit lumacon.net.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Big Head Todd & The Monsters: Rock, blues and jam band from Colorado. 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $40 - $60. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

"Peter and the Wolf": Santa Rosa Symphony Family Concert Series; Roustabout Theater performers. Bobby Rogers, conductor. 3 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $10 - $20. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Susan Swartz: Former Press Democrat journalist; book launch, "Laughing in the Dark – Girlfriends are the Best Medicine." 2-4 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Combatants for Peace: Yoni Kallai and Ismail Assaid discuss Israeli and Palestinian joint nonviolence for peace. 3-5 p.m., Congregation Shomrei Torah, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-5519 or visit cstsr.org.

