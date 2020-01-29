Santa Rosa Symphony gives world premiere of Matt Browne work in February

What: The Santa Rosa Symphony led by Francesco Lecce-Chong presents the world premiere of Matt Browne’s Symphony No. 1, “The Course of Empire,” with guest pianist Natasha Paremski

Composer Matt Browne grew up in a Monument, Colo., with all kinds of music swirling about his ears. He performed sax in his school band, his dad played in a rock band and his mom was a Bob Dylan fanatic.

But it was Browne’s two older brothers — one a fan of ’90s hip-hop and R&B, the other deeply devoted punk rock and metal — who pushed him toward the world of classical music.

“They fought each other and were always trying to vie for my musical allegiance,” he said. “Because I wanted to be the angry contrarian, I went the exact opposite direction. But I still love Boyz II Men and Bad Religion.”

The 31-year-old composer, who now lives on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, already has a list of nearly 60 classical works to his name. He will premiere his first symphony with the Santa Rosa Symphony under Francesco Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong in early February at the Green Music Center. The five-movement, 40-minute work will get a second premiere in March with the Eugene Symphony, also under the baton of Lecce-Chong, its music director.

The two premieres will mark the launch of Lecce-Chong’s ambitious First Symphony project, a four-year co-commissioning enterprise between the two symphonies and four young American composers, all chosen by the conductor. In addition to a full symphony apiece, each composer will also have a short work performed by each symphony, enabling them to connect with the communities through multiple residencies. (Browne’s short work, “How the Solar System Was Won,” was performed by the Santa Rosa Symphony in October.)

As a rising young composer, Browne knows only too well that the First Symphony Project presents a rare opportunity. He normally gets commissioned to write works of 10 minutes or less.

“I know that this project is a massive undertaking for both orchestras,” Browne said. “It takes someone like Francesco to really convince people that it’s worthwhile. ... I also know I’m setting the tone with the orchestra, the donors and Francesco. I am the first example of whether or not this was a good idea, so I do feel the responsibility.”

Browne, who majored in music compositions at the University of Colorado and got his master’s and PhD from the University of Michigan, based his Symphony No. 1, “The Course of Empire,” on a series of five paintings by 18th-century painter Thomas Cole, founder of the Hudson River School. The paintings depict a fictional landscape at different points of its natural and human development.

Replicas of the five paintings will be on display in the lobby before the performances, and Browne will be there too, to chat with concert attendees.

Earlier this month, Browne spoke by phone with the Press Democrat (this interview has been edited for length).

Q: What inspired you about those five paintings by Thomas Cole?

A: The scope of it made me think of Mahler. What I always loved about his music was his maximalism. He was really trying to take the orchestra and use it to its full potential. There will be 100 musicians on stage, and sometimes they will all play, and then there will be a 3-minute flute solo. ... There are small stories going on amidst these big stories, and it’s the same with these paintings.