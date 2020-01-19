Snow Days at Children’s Museum of Sonoma County a three-day hit

OK, it’s not “real” snow that’s heaped alongside the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County.

But see if that matters to the kids having the time of their lives playing in it.

For the holiday weekend’s Snow Days, the nonprofit Santa Rosa museum has 50 tons of ice chipped on the spot into plenty good-enough snow.

For some of the gleeful children who rode saucers on it on Saturday, or who will on Sunday or Monday, this is their first-ever experience with the cold, crunchy stuff.

Snow Days is an all-family benefit for the Children’s Museum. Admission proceeds will help to keep the educational wonderland on West Steele Lane open to families that rely on discounted or free tickets.

It’s no small deal for the museum to have 30 tons of ice chipped on Saturday and 10 more tons on both Sunday and Monday, and to operate also a variety of other Snow Days activities and attractions.

Pitching in this weekend are 85 volunteers, many from Redwood Credit Union. Snow Days is possible also because of the sponsorship of Sonoma Country Day School and contributions from Sports Basement, Ramm Rock & Landscape Supplies, Western Farm Center and Clover Sonoma.

The wintry fun continues Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers and $12 for seniors. Little ones 11 months old or younger are free.

Members can hit the slope at 9 a.m.