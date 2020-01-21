Subscribe

Comedian Ali Wong adds second Santa Rosa show

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 21, 2020, 12:41PM
Updated 15 minutes ago

Standup comedian Ali Wong will bring her “Milk & Money” tour Feb. 15 to Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Tickets are already going fast.

Fans can expect a frank and funny evening from the "Always Be My Maybe" star who once said, “Comedy has so much to do with honesty, and women can be more open about their emotions.”

Wong will perform two shows, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., but the first performance is already sold out. Tickets are still available for the late performance, added Jan. 14, with prices ranging from $49.50 to $119.50. Tickets are available from the Luther Burbank Center here.

No cell phones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests will maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access them at designated unlocking stations.

Wong, who started her standup comedy career in San Francisco and now lives in Los Angeles, had her first Netflix stand-up special, “Baby Cobra,” in May 2016, when she was 7 months pregnant.

Her second Netflix special, “Hard Knock Wife,” premiered on Mother’s Day in 2018. When “Always Be My Maybe” — starring Wong as an ambitious celebrity chef reunited with her best male friend after 15 years — premiered on Netflix in May last year it was seen by 32 million viewers in its first four weeks.

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts

