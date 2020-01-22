Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 24-Feb. 2, 2020

From classic rockers REO Speedwagon to rapper Haiti Babii, the North Bay has plenty of live music this week. If that's not your thing, check out a play, an anime and science fiction convention or a book launch.

"Peter and the Wolf"

The Santa Rosa Symphony Family Concert Series presents Sergei Prokofiev’s classic, conducted by Bobby Rogers and featuring performers form the Roustabout Theater, at 3 p.m. Sunday in Weill Hall at Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $10-$20. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Friday, Jan. 24

Haiti Babii: Hip-hop and rap artist, plus Capolow and special guests. 8 p.m., Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

"Enchanted April": Comedy showcasing four women on an Italian getaway. Opening reception 7 p.m., 8 p.m. showtime, Sonoma Community Center. Tickets cost $28 - $42. Through Feb. 9. For more information, call 707-939-9018 or visit sonomaartslive.org.

"The Wolves": Compelling new play about a girls’ indoor soccer team. Opens 8 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg (reception follows show). Tickets cost $5 - $28. Through Feb. 9. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

"Seussical Jr.": Musical production with young actors as favorite Dr. Seuss characters. Opens 7 p.m., Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $12 - $17. Through Feb. 2. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit rpcity.org.

Momotombo SF: Music of Malo and Santana, featuring many band alumni. 8:30 p.m. Redwood Cafe, Cotati. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Saturday, Jan. 25

"Petaluma to the Playa": Exhibit showcasing artists who create for and document Burning Man. Closing day extended to 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m., Petaluma Arts Center. Tickets cost $4-$5. For more information, call 707-762-5600 or visit petalumaartscenter.org.

"Cinematic": The Dance Factory recital featuring dance numbers from favorite movies. 2 and 6 p.m. Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets cost $15 - $20. For more information, call 707-944-9900 or visit lincolntheater.com.

"All My Sons": Sally Field and Bill Pullman in National Theatre Live production of the Arthur Miller drama, live from London. 10 a.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $18 - $26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

"Her Eyes On (what cannot be foreseen) – Imagine!": Dance, music, poetry and narrative performances. 8 p.m. Dance Palace, Point Reyes Station. Tickets cost $28.50 - $30. For more information, call 415-663-1075 or visit dancepalace.org.

David Talbot: New York Times bestselling author. Featured memoir, "Between Heaven and Hell: The Story of My Stroke." 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

LumaCon: Comic book festival, cosplay, larping, authors, artists, vendors and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lucchesi Center, Petaluma. Free. For more information, visit lumacon.net.