Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 24-Feb. 2, 2020

DIANNE REBER HART
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 22, 2020, 2:31PM
From classic rockers REO Speedwagon to rapper Haiti Babii, the North Bay has plenty of live music this week. If that's not your thing, check out a play, an anime and science fiction convention or a book launch.

Some best bets are:

Haiti Babii at Phoenix

The Stockton rapper and hip-hop artist performs at 8 p.m. Friday at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma. The program includes Capolow, MallyBo, Derek King and DJ Millions. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

LumaCon in Petaluma

Fans of comic books, anime, video games and science fiction can gather to meet artists, participate in cosplay and shop for merchandise from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lucchesi Center in Petaluma. Free. For more information, visit lumacon.net.

"Peter and the Wolf"

The Santa Rosa Symphony Family Concert Series presents Sergei Prokofiev’s classic, conducted by Bobby Rogers and featuring performers form the Roustabout Theater, at 3 p.m. Sunday in Weill Hall at Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $10-$20. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Friday, Jan. 24

Haiti Babii: Hip-hop and rap artist, plus Capolow and special guests. 8 p.m., Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

"Enchanted April": Comedy showcasing four women on an Italian getaway. Opening reception 7 p.m., 8 p.m. showtime, Sonoma Community Center. Tickets cost $28 - $42. Through Feb. 9. For more information, call 707-939-9018 or visit sonomaartslive.org.

"The Wolves": Compelling new play about a girls’ indoor soccer team. Opens 8 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg (reception follows show). Tickets cost $5 - $28. Through Feb. 9. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

"Seussical Jr.": Musical production with young actors as favorite Dr. Seuss characters. Opens 7 p.m., Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $12 - $17. Through Feb. 2. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit rpcity.org.

Momotombo SF: Music of Malo and Santana, featuring many band alumni. 8:30 p.m. Redwood Cafe, Cotati. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Saturday, Jan. 25

"Petaluma to the Playa": Exhibit showcasing artists who create for and document Burning Man. Closing day extended to 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m., Petaluma Arts Center. Tickets cost $4-$5. For more information, call 707-762-5600 or visit petalumaartscenter.org.

"Cinematic": The Dance Factory recital featuring dance numbers from favorite movies. 2 and 6 p.m. Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets cost $15 - $20. For more information, call 707-944-9900 or visit lincolntheater.com.

"All My Sons": Sally Field and Bill Pullman in National Theatre Live production of the Arthur Miller drama, live from London. 10 a.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $18 - $26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

"Her Eyes On (what cannot be foreseen) – Imagine!": Dance, music, poetry and narrative performances. 8 p.m. Dance Palace, Point Reyes Station. Tickets cost $28.50 - $30. For more information, call 415-663-1075 or visit dancepalace.org.

David Talbot: New York Times bestselling author. Featured memoir, "Between Heaven and Hell: The Story of My Stroke." 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

LumaCon: Comic book festival, cosplay, larping, authors, artists, vendors and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lucchesi Center, Petaluma. Free. For more information, visit lumacon.net.

Judy O’Shea and Valentin Popov: Solo exhibits by the Bay Area artists. Opening reception, 6-8 p.m. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets cost $15. Through April 5. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

"From Suffrage to #MeToo": Groundbreaking women in Sonoma County and the North Bay. Opening day, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $7-$10. Through Feb. 2. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Flamin’ Groovies and The Sorentinos: San Francisco rock band and Sonoma County retro rock band. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Redwood Cafe, Cotati. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Big Head Todd & The Monsters: Rock, blues and jam band from Colorado. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $40-$60. For more information call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

"Peter and the Wolf": Santa Rosa Symphony Family Concert Series; Roustabout Theater performers. Bobby Rogers, conductor. 3 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $10 - $20. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Susan Swartz: Former Press Democrat journalist; book launch, "Laughing in the Dark – Girlfriends are the Best Medicine." 2-4 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Combatants for Peace: Yoni Kallai and Ismail Assaid discuss Israeli and Palestinian joint nonviolence for peace. 3-5 p.m. Congregation Shomrei Torah, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-5519 or visit cstsr.org.

Navarro Trio: Sonoma State University chamber artists-in-residence and guest string players. 2 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit tickets.sonoma.edu

Monday, Jan. 27.

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Activities for toddlers with their caregivers. Pajama Day, 10 a.m.-noon, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Open Mic Night: Showcase for local talent, hosted by Ceni. All ages. 7:30 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

"Giselle": Bolshoi Ballet production of the iconic story of the peasant girl who dies of a broken heart. 1 and 6:30 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $16-$21. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

"Oscars Talk": Academy Awards discussion with San Francisco Chronicle film critic Mick LaSalle. 7 p.m. Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $15-$25. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Greg Sarris: "A Sense of Place," author/screenwriter/educator in conversation with journalist Jonah Raskin. 6-9 p.m. Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library. Free. For more information, call 707-584-9121 or visit sonomacounty.libcal.com.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono: Hawaiian music legends, with hula master Moanalani Beamer. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $35-$49. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Michael Shapiro: "The Creative Spark." Journalist shares how musicians, writers and other artists (many famous) find their drive. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Solid Air: Folk, rock and Americana music. 5-8 p.m. Bluewater Bistro, Bodega Bay. Free. For more information, call 707-875-3513 or visit bluewaterbistrobb.com.

Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir: Black gospel and spiritual music traditions, featuring Lighthouse Singers of Marin. 8 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Friday, Jan. 31

Tommy Orange: Distinguished Speaker Series, New York Times bestselling author of "There There." 8 p.m. Petaluma Regional Library. Free. For more information, call 707-763-9801 or visit sonomalibrary.com.

Larry Carlton: Guitarist performing music of The Crusaders and Steely Dan (various shows). 6:30 and 9 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $49-$75. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Profits of Doom: Heavy metal, thrash and doom band, plus special guests. 8:30 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $10-$12. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Green Light Silhouette: Record release show with guests Fire in the Fuselage and Walking Distance. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

"A View From the Bridge": Classic Arthur Miller drama. Opens 7:30 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. $18-$29. Through Feb. 16. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

REO Speedwagon: Rock band known for "Can’t Fight This Feeling" and "Keep On Loving You." 8 p.m. Graton Resort Ballroom, Rohnert Park. Sold out. For more information, visit gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, Feb. 1

NFM Wroclaw Philharmonic: Polish orchestra, violinist Bomsori Kim. Giancarlo Guerrero, director/conductor. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $50-$95. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Chinese New Year celebration: Music, dance, martial arts and dinner celebrating the Year of the Rat. 6 p.m. Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building. Tickets cost $10-$25. For more information, call 707-576-0533 or visit recacenter.org.

Mike Chen: "A Beginning at the End," four survivors starting over after an apocalypse. 2 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Mother Hips & Coffis Brothers: Rock bands. 8 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $35-$39, benefits Declan Walsh Special Needs Trust. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: French composers. Norman Gamboa, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2 p.m. Feb. 2, Jackson Theatre, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-584-6945 or visit socophil.org.

Great Sonoma Crab & Wine Fest: Sonoma County Farm Bureau ag education fundraiser. 4 p.m. reception/silent auction, 6:30 p.m. dinner/live auction, Feb. 1, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $125. For more information, call 707-544-5575 or visit sonomafb.org.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Rebecca Richman & Kyle Alden: Traditional Irish, Welsh and American tunes; fiddle, guitar, keyboards and vocals. 3-5 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $22. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Dirty Cello: San Francisco blues and bluegrass band. 7:30 p.m. Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.com.

Courtney Barnett: Indie rock singer/songwriter from Australia. 7 p.m. Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Sold out. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

"Herstory in the Making": Original monologues and comedy with Sherry Glaser, Kym Trippsmith, Julie Drucker and Ricci Dedola. 2 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

