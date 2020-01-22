Viral Fresno State cymbals player gets big surprise on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

A Fresno State University marching band cymbals sensation's dream came true on Monday's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and it ended even happier with a much-needed surprise.

Travis Morris and his cymbals skills first gained attention in November when a video of him playing went viral, racking up more than 324,000 views on Twitter alone.

Shooting his shot, he tweeted at the talk show host offering up lessons in his instrument of choice.

DeGeneres saw the tweet and invited him to the show.

He was sitting in her audience ready to jump when DeGeneres introduced his video as a something guaranteed to make you happy "or at least wake you up."

When he got to her couch, he talked to DeGeneres about how much she inspires him, his instrument choice and why it fits his colorful personality.

"Cymbals is me," Morris said.

He called all the attention "humbling."

At the end of the interview, DeGeneres, having heard that was without wheels after someone slashed the tires on his bike, presented him with a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, courtesy of Shutterfly.

No word on if he taught DeGeneres to play a little cymbals herself.

Take a look at the entire interview here: