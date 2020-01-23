Sold-out crowd enjoys 'The Price Is Right Live' in Santa Rosa

Game show fans eager to answer the familiar call to "Come on down!" filled the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa to capacity Wednesday night for "The Price Is Right Live."

The family-friendly nature of the popular show was visible throughout the night, with people of all ages taking part in the festivities.

The games consisted of some of the TV show's greatest hits (“Punch a Bunch,” “Any Number,” “Checkout”) with the crowd getting more excited with every turn of the show's famous wheel.

Scott, a contestant who took part in the "Punch a Bunch" segment, came with a few extras. "I'm here with my wife and my daughter and my son-in-law," although he confessed to being the biggest fan in the group.

Another participant, Ann, a Santa Rosa native and registered nurse, said she came with a group of friends.

Even David Ruprecht, the former host of "Supermarket Sweep," made an appearance, even entertaining the crowd with his show's famous rap: "Next time you're at a checkout stand and you hear the beep, think of all the fun you could have on 'Supermarket Sweep!'"

Host Todd Newton provided one of the more touching moments of the night when he paid tribute to former host Bob Barker, who was at the helm of the show from 1972 to 2007.

“Bob Barker certainly means a lot to all of us as well,” Newton said to the crowd after a round of Barker's favorite game, “Any Number.”

“He’s the man that taught me everything I know about hosting game shows and I’m sure there are a lot of us here tonight that spent our sick days with Bob growing up,” Newton said.

Another highlight of the night belonged to Bill, a participant wearing a “Price Is Right” T-shirt with the caption, “Doing it for Mom,” to pay tribute to his late mother, who was an avid fan of the show.

His potential prize – a five-day trip to Hawaii – depended on his ability to keep a yodeler from falling off a cliff in the famed “Cliffhangers” game.

“Bill, trust me when I tell you, I can tell by the reaction to that trip and the way this audience reacted to your shirt and the fact that you’re here for your mom, you’ve got everybody rooting for you,” Newton said.

With a trip to paradise dangling in the balance, Bill was asked to guess the price of three household items and not be off by more than a total of $25: a 152-pack of Crayola crayons, a crank-driven emergency radio and a snow cone maker.

After being off by only $10 between both the crayons and the crank radio, and with $15 left to play with, Bill guessed $35 for the snow cone maker. “If it’s anywhere between $20 and $50, you are on your way,” Newton said, playing off the tension in the auditorium.

As the yodeler slowly ascended the cliff, the crowd began to clap and cheer louder with each passing dollar marker.

“Fourteen, fifteen, slow down for Bill,” Newton said. “Seventeen, eighteen, let’s make this a night to remember. Let’s do it for mom!”

And as he counted off 25, the yodeler suddenly stopped. “We have a winner!” Newton said as the crowd jumped from their seats in excitement.

Bill had won his trip.

“Is that what it’s all about or is that what it’s all about?” Newton asked the crowd.

From the looks of the happy crowd, everyone went home a winner, even if they didn't get a chance to play.