Russian River Rotary Foundation’s Dungeness feast raises funds for scholarships

January 25, 2020, 9:13PM
What goes nicely with fresh Dungenenss crab?

How about salad, pasta, fine wines, friends, live music and other entertainment, treasures up for grabs in both a live and silent auction and an opportunity to boost the educational prospects of young people in the community?

The Mardi Gras-themed crab feed Saturday evening at Shone Farm near Forestville had it all.

This was the 33rd annual Dungeness feast of the Russian River Rotary Foundation. Hosting Rotary Club members use the proceeds for scholarships and other forms of support to students at west Sonoma County’s El Molino and Laguna high schools.

The fun began with about 340  guests greeting one another, finding something to sip and auction shopping to tunes by the Spyralites.

Come dinnertime, everyone took a seat. Culinary students from El Molino delivered generous bowls and platters of cold, cracked crab and all the fixings.

A stage program starred dancers from El Molino and tales of achievement and gratitude from past recipients of Rotary Club scholarships.

Leading a rousing live auction was Mike McGuire of Healdsburg, the tireless hawker for good causes whose day job is representing the state’s 2nd Senate District in Sacramento.

A fund-a-need show of hands made certain that no one went home without having a chance to donate more to the good works of the Rotary Foundation.

