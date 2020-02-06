Ali Wong brings frank and funny standup show to Santa Rosa

It’s a busy time for fans of Ali Wong. First, there’s her appearance in the new DC comics superheroine film “Birds of Prey,” opening nationwide Friday, Feb. 7, and next week on Feb. 15, she’ll bring her “Milk & Money” standup comedy tour to Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Then she returns to her hometown, San Francisco, for live shows at Feb. 16-17 at the Masonic.

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” stars Margot Robbie, reprising her role from the 2016 film “Suicide Squad” as Harley Quinn, the Joker’s protege.

Wong will appear in the film as an associate of Renee Montoya, a Gotham City detective turned vigilante, played by Rosie Perez. The film, directed by Cathy Yan from a script by Christina Hodson (“Bumblebee”) also features Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as The Huntress and Ewan McGregor as Black Mask. Ella Jay Basco makes her film debut as street urchin Cassandra Cain.

Wong, who started her standup comedy career in San Francisco and now lives in Los Angeles, attended San Francisco University High School and graduated from UCLA before launching her standup comedy career in New York City.

“I came from this really atypical Asian-American family. My parents were not focused on academics. If I got a bad grade, they weren’t that upset,” Wong told TIME magazine last year.

She made her first Netflix stand-up special, “Baby Cobra,” in May 2016, when she was seven months pregnant. She joked frankly about sex, pregnancy and social injustice, and the show was a resounding hit, especially with women.

“I can’t tell you how many selfies I’ve gotten asked for at the gynecologist and pediatrician office,” she told The New York Times in a 2018 interview. “I should sell tickets there.”

Her second Netflix special, “Hard Knock Wife,” premiered on Mother’s Day in 2018. When “Always Be My Maybe” — starring Wong as an ambitious celebrity chef reunited with her best male friend after 15 years — premiered on Netflix last May, it was seen by 32 million viewers in its first four weeks.

Her book — “Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life” — made the New York Times bestseller list last year.

“I lost my virginity when I was like 15 — you read about all the bad stuff I did,” she told TIME in a 2019 interview.

Wong will perform two shows in Santa Rosa, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., but the first performance is already sold out. Tickets are still available for the late performance, added Jan. 14, with prices ranging from $49.50 to $119.50. Go to lutherburbankcenter.org or call 707-546-3600. Both of the Masonic shows start at 7 p.m. and ticket prices range from $69 to $149. Go to masonic.com

No cell phones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the Burbank Center show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests will maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access them at designated unlocking stations.

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.