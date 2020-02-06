Ladysmith Black Mambazo brings South Africa to Sonoma County

For more than half a century, Albert Mazibuko, 71, has lent his voice to the South African male vocal ensemble Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and he sees no reason to stop now.

Even though the group’s founder, Joseph Shabala, retired four years ago, his protege Mazibuko doesn’t plan to follow his example. “Maybe when I’m 90,” Mazibuko said with a laugh, speaking from New Brunswick, New Jersey, where the group recently performed. “I want to be part of the group, and go on the tours. When I’m on a plane, sometimes I think, ‘What am I doing?’ but when I get off, I’m OK.”

The group comes to Healdsburg on Sunday, Feb. 16, for sold-out show at the Raven Performing Arts Theater, and the current tour ends in March at Wolf Trap Farm in Virginia. The nine-man group is still based in South Africa, but spends most of its time on the road, performing all over the world.

“Eight months of the year, we’re not home,” Mazibuko said. “When we are home, we have a mobile academy. We visit schools, institutions and universities where we train young singers and record them. I’m also available to any person at home to show them how to tune and blend their voices.”

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, which has recorded more than 70 albums, plans to finish production on a new album of its recordings with its mobile academy trainees after this tour ends.

One exception to the almost constant touring was the group’s three-month stay in Chicago late last year, collaborating with the Steppenwolf theater company on songs for the stage play “Lindiwe,” which also produced the group’s most recent album.

“We were trying to tell a story about two people from America and Africa who just wanted to fall in love,” Mazibuko said.

Founded by Shabala in 1960 to preserve traditional South African vocal styles, the ensemble achieved international fame singing with Paul Simon on his “Graceland” album in 1986. Ladysmith Black Mambazo went on to win five Grammy Awards.

“We still have people come to our shows and say they love ‘Graceland,’” Mazibuko said. “They want us to do the songs, so we do ‘Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes’ and ‘Homeless.’”

The ensemble has other collaborative recordings to its credit, including songs with Johnny Clegg and Jeremy Oliver, and mostly recently with Andy Grammer on last year’s “She’d Say,” a tribute to the singer-songwriter’s mother, who was a “Graceland” fan.

The group’s priority remains the preservation of its home country’s traditional vocal music, despite inevitable membership turnover during the last 60 years. “We have stayed with our traditional roots,” Mazibuko said.

