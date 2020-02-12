Becca the Bachelorette gives a glimpse of the ‘Bachelor Live on Stage’ show

Those who relish vicarious romance in reality TV shows will have a chance to enjoy it firsthand Sunday when “The Bachelor Live on Stage” at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center of the Arts. The tour is the latest extension of the hit “Bachelor” franchise, which includes the “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” spinoffs, all produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. “The Bachelor” TV series, in which the single man of the moment offers his lady of choice a rose, is in its 24th season on ABC and airs in 31 countries around the world.

Bachelor candidates were invited to apply in advance on the tour’s website, and the man chosen for honor at the Santa Rosa show is Forrest Wiederman, 25, of Walnut Creek. Women who want to be part of the event also apply online, and may be contacted in advance or called up to the audience the night of the show.

The tour’s co-hosts are two fan favorites from the franchise: Becca Kufrin, from the 22nd season of “The Bachelor” and the 14th season of “The Bachelorette,” and Ben Higgins, star of the 20th season of “The Bachelor.”

Kufrin, whose experience with the shows made her an instant celebrity, shared her thoughts about the tour in a recent email interview:

Q. How are local contestants chosen for “The Bachelor Live on Stage?”

A: Anyone can apply or nominate someone. Then we have an amazing team go through to select singles who stand out — anyone with a great story, or who seem like they’d be great for the stage is our goal.

Q: What can the audiences expect during the live tour?

A: Everything! It’s a full-blown production from set changes, costume design, dance numbers and hopefully even some connections between the bachelor and his contestants. There will also be iconic moments from the Bachelor, like rose ceremonies, group dates, limo entrances, hometowns and our take on the fantasy suites.

Q: What drives a person to try and find love on TV? Or through a touring show like “The Bachelor Live on Stage”? A: Anything is possible. In this day and age, people are not only meeting others face to face, but through social media and dating apps, so why not on stage?!

Q: What is the overall reaction you most often get from fans of the show?

“What is this and how does it work” are the most common questions. Then once explained it usually garnishes much excitement.

Q: A: How much of your work with the show and tour involves social media interaction?

I mean, that’s kind of up to each individual, but we try to utilize social media as a marketing tool to reach our followers. Of course we want to hype it up and get people to our stages, so social media is a great way to build the hype and momentum.

Q: Do you look forward to participating in future “Bachelor” tours?

I hope future bachelor tours happen! I definitely want the initial show to be awesome with many more opportunities to come and have it live on.

