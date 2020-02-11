Ani DiFranco explores songs without borders

Prince once said of Ani DiFranco, “After being with her, it dawned on me why she’s like that — she’s never had a ceiling over her.”

Even when she hardly had a bed to sleep in, the fiercely independent artist never succumbed to pre-set boundaries. Instead, she fought for every scrap of opportunity and built a career from nothing. As a teenager living on the streets of Buffalo, New York, she celebrated her 16th birthday in the bus station where she slept. At 19, she launched her own label, Righteous Babe Records, and released her self-titled debut album. Now, at 49, her path is the template for any independent artist, something even a relentless maverick like Prince sought to emulate when he was struggling to break free from his Warner Brothers contract.

She comes to the Mystic Theatre Wednesday, Feb. 19, for a sold-out show, with Santa Rosa native Jesca Hoop opening.

With more than two dozen albums under her belt, DiFranco has been under a spell of reflection lately, releasing her memoir “No Walls and the Recurring Dream” last year before going on tour. It’s been a long time since her defiant song “32 Flavors” first turned heads in the mid-’90s, sparking sing-alongs, thriving somewhere outside of mainstream in sweaty clubs and on Lilith Fair tours and rolling off the tongues of both straight and gay fans looking for someone to connect with.

When she came out as bisexual in her early 20s, some were heartbroken, some were hurt, but many learned to live with it. Now, married (to a man, her sound engineer) with two kids and living in New Orleans for the past 15 years, she’s as unapologetic about her choices as she was when she wrote “In or Out,” singing, “Guess there’s something wrong with me / guess I don’t fit in / no one wants to touch it / no one knows where to begin.”

Before she rolls into Petaluma to play a sold-out show the Mystic Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 19, here are the Top 5 things worth knowing right now about DiFranco:

1. Her next release is the “Prison Music Project,” an album of songs written by prisoners at New Folsom Prison in California. The inmates shared their work with longtime DiFranco collaborator Zoe Boekbinder, who met them while volunteering as prison music teacher. As producer, DiFranco hopes to give a voice to those often dehumanized in an age of mass incarceration. “If we don’t have a loved one or a friend in prison, it’s easy to not really know what’s happening, that we have two million people locked in cages in the United States,” she told Rolling Stone.

It covers far more uncharted territory than her latest release, the retro “No Walls” mixtape accompanying her memoir. She offers it up as if peddling it out of her car trunk so many years ago: “So here is my mixtape for you, like the kind that I would make you on cassette if it was, like, 1993 and I was really into you,” she says in promo materials. “It’s a flight of Ani songs that I took the liberty of revisiting, solo style, twenty … (thirty?!) years later, songs that factor (either literally or figuratively) into my memoir.”