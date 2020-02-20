Sarah McLachlan reflects on making music and giving back

Fans of Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan don’t just love her music — they love her.

Some have said Sarah’s music — her followers tend to call her by her first name, like she’s a longtime friend — has given them solace or the courage to come out and be who they are.

And McLachlan seems to get as much from her fans as she offers them.

“This all goes back to being 12 years old and so wanting people to accept me and like me,” McLachlan told Rolling Stone in 1998. “I get to go up onstage and have all this adulation. … It’s the best drug in the world.”

Twenty-two years later, McLachlan said her fans’ ardor continues to get her high.

“It’s still the best drug in the world. It absolutely is,” she said in a recent phone interview from her home in Vancouver. “It’s that sense of connection and being part of something bigger than yourself. We all want to belong, and music has given me that sense of belonging.”

McLachlan’s upcoming tour, her only one scheduled for 2020, comes to Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center on Tuesday, Feb. 25, a day after stopping at Oakland’s Fox Theater.

McLachlan is best known for her 1990s songs, especially “Good Enough” and “Ice Cream” from the album “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy” and “Building a Mystery” and “Angel” from “Surfacing.” Yet her recent music, such as 2014’s “Shine On,” can be just as compelling, if less intense than her earlier work.

The winner of three Grammy awards is also mom to two daughters, ages 17 and “almost 13.” Starting in the mid-2000s, she lent her voice to ads for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The heartrending commercials have been a boon to the SPCA’s fundraising and adoption efforts.

She’s also the founder and principal fundraiser of the Vancouver-based Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which provides music instruction and mentoring for about 1,000 at-risk youth.

“I wanted to give back in some way to show my gratitude to the universe,” McLachlan said of her altruism.

But perhaps the effort she’s most identified with is the women-centric music festival she founded that bucked industry norms.

McLachlan launched the Lilith Fair in 1997 after being told by a promoter that tickets wouldn’t sell with two women on the same bill.

The music festival — headlined by McLachlan, Tracy Chapman, Jewel, Natalie Merchant, Joan Osborne and Indigo Girls — was the most successful touring festival of the late 1990s, with 1.5 million ticket sales, according to NPR. The Lilith concerts raised millions of dollars for women’s shelters and other women-focused support agencies. McLachlan sometimes hand-delivered checks to shelters of up to $30,000, often the largest donation they’d ever received.

“They would say, ‘This is going to keep women away from their abusive husbands or off the street. This is going to give them a second chance.’ Just knowing I was part of that was incredibly gratifying.”

“Music is like church for me,” she said. “When I feel connected to the world and to the people around me, it’s usually through music.”

McLachlan also spoke with The Press Democrat about balancing motherhood with being an internationally celebrated rock star and making music in her 50s. This interview has been edited for length.