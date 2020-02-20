Raven Short Play Festival features 15 plays, each 10 minutes long

Last fall, when the leaders of the Raven Players theater company invited playwrights across the country to submit original, unpublished scripts for the theater’s first short play festival, they rather underestimated the response.

“We were hoping to get 50 to 100 submissions,” said Steven Martin, the company’s artistic director. “We got well over 800, and that was great, but then we had to read them all.”

It took more than two dozen volunteer play readers and multiple rounds of voting to pare down the mountain of scripts to the 15 plays that will be presented this month at the Raven Performing Arts Theater during the festival, titled and themed “Love Bites,” in honor of St. Valentine’s Day and because each show is bite-sized, running 10-12 minutes.

“I expected more vampire plays with that theme, but we did get one,” Martin said. “It’s about a vampire who has an issue with his teeth and has to see a dentist.”

The winning plays have been divided into groups — eight in one and seven in the other — with each group getting two performances during the four-day festival. Five directors, each handling three shows, and 15 actors in multiple roles, all from the North Bay, will put on the plays.

“Each night, you’re going to be in the theater for an hour and 45 minutes, with an intermission. You’re seeing 10-minute plays, so if you don’t like one, you’ll see another one in 10 minutes,” Martin said. “There’s a good variety and it’s a challenge for the actors.”

The plays range in tone from comic to tragic and scope from intimate and observational to broader and more philosophical.

“These shows run the gamut. We didn’t want to have 15 plays that were all heavy or 15 balls of fluff,” Martin said, citing some specific examples of the program’s variety:

“When Killer Animals Go Nuts” — “It’s about a guy who in real life talks like a voiceover in a movie trailer and goes out on a date.”

“Last and Always” — “This is about a gay couple during 9/11. One is in one of the twin towers, talking on the phone to his partner.”

“The Happy Place” — “A woman wants to scatter her late husband’s ashes at Disneyland because that was his happy place.”

“The Maltese Walter” — “It’s a takeoff on film noir.”

“All’s Fair in Love and Science” ­— “Two guys at a science fair watch their girls compete.”

The new event was conceived by Laurie Windham of Healdsburg, a playwright and author who served as chairwoman of the festival and made the final choice of plays, with Martin and Raven literary manager Tony Schiullo, after the field had been cut down to 50.

“I was reading an article in the New York Times about a short play festival off-Broadway, and it sounded cool,” she said. “There are so many fun new ideas about playwriting.”

Last fall, the Pegasus Theater Company, which has performed at various venues around the Russian River area since 1998, presented its 13th annual Tapas New Short Play Festival, drawing 75 play submissions from the greater Bay Area.

Taking a different direction, the Raven Players decided to reach out nationally, even internationally, on playwright websites, Windham said.

“I thought it would be good for our community to experience fresh ideas and perspectives from around the world,” she said. “I thought some insights from big cities could benefit Healdsburg.”

Only a couple of submissions came in from outside the country, and those weren’t chosen, but winning playwrights — each awarded $100 — come from across the United States, from New York to Florida to Illinois to Texas.

Martin of the Raven Players welcomed Windham’s project and has high hopes for the festival’s future.

“We’ve been focused on doing at least one new play each season,” he said. “Laurie came to us because she knew we were interested in new works. I hope the new festival does well, because I’d like to make it an annual event.”

