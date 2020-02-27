Dirty Cello and friends celebrate International Women’s Day with a concert

What: International Women’s Day concert, with Dirty Cello, Stella Heath, Shelby Lanterman, Claudia Russell and the Muted Jewel Tones

On the eve of International Women’s Day, which is March 8, rocking bluegrass cellist Rebecca Roudman gathers her favorite North Bay women performers for a joint concert.

Roudman’s band Dirty Cello will perform March 7 at the HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol, and during the first part of the show they’ll welcome a robust lineup: rocker Shelby Lanterman, singer-songwriter Claudia Russell, the harmony trio Muted Jewel Tones and jazz diva Stella Heath of the French Oak band and the Billie Holiday Project concert series.

“When I went about choosing the performers, I wanted to honor women who are working in the fight for women and continue in that struggle,” Roudman explained.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit The Living Room, a Sonoma County day center serving homeless and at-risk women and their children.

“Another reason I wanted to do a women’s concert is to help out The Living Room,” Roudman said. “Any way I can help locally, I like to do what I can.”

Roudman is no stranger to sharing the fruits of her musical talents with those in need. Past performances have benefitted recipients from student musicians to wildfire victims.

Dirty Cello began eight years ago as a a duo of Roudman and her husband, Jason, a guitarist, performing in the Bay Area. Now it’s grown to a five-piece band.

“When we started, we’d play little coffee shops,” she recalled. “We didn’t make a lot of money, but we had a lot fun.”

Today, Dirty Cello has seven international tours to its credit, including performances in China, Israel and Iceland.

Originally trained as a harpist in her early childhood, Roudman became a cello prodigy, performing in the Santa Rosa Symphony and its youth orchestra. She still plays with the Santa Rosa Symphony and with the Oakland Symphony.

“My parents put a cello in my hands at age 7,” she said. In her adult career, Roudman used her classical training to bring her own verve to blues and bluegrass music.

Even though the concert is a salute to International Women’s Day, featuring women performers and raising money for women in need, Roudman doesn’t want anyone to worry about an aggressive political agenda.

“If people are expecting a preachy concert, we’re not going to do that,” she said. “We just want to have a fun time.”

