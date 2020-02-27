Subscribe

Dirty Cello and friends celebrate International Women’s Day with a concert

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 27, 2020, 7:51AM
Updated 56 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

IF YOU GO

What: International Women’s Day concert, with Dirty Cello, Stella Heath, Shelby Lanterman, Claudia Russell and the Muted Jewel Tones

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7

Where: HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol

Admission: $15-$25

Information: hopmonk.com/sebastopol

On the eve of International Women’s Day, which is March 8, rocking bluegrass cellist Rebecca Roudman gathers her favorite North Bay women performers for a joint concert.

Roudman’s band Dirty Cello will perform March 7 at the HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol, and during the first part of the show they’ll welcome a robust lineup: rocker Shelby Lanterman, singer-songwriter Claudia Russell, the harmony trio Muted Jewel Tones and jazz diva Stella Heath of the French Oak band and the Billie Holiday Project concert series.

“When I went about choosing the performers, I wanted to honor women who are working in the fight for women and continue in that struggle,” Roudman explained.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit The Living Room, a Sonoma County day center serving homeless and at-risk women and their children.

“Another reason I wanted to do a women’s concert is to help out The Living Room,” Roudman said. “Any way I can help locally, I like to do what I can.”

Roudman is no stranger to sharing the fruits of her musical talents with those in need. Past performances have benefitted recipients from student musicians to wildfire victims.

Dirty Cello began eight years ago as a a duo of Roudman and her husband, Jason, a guitarist, performing in the Bay Area. Now it’s grown to a five-piece band.

“When we started, we’d play little coffee shops,” she recalled. “We didn’t make a lot of money, but we had a lot fun.”

Today, Dirty Cello has seven international tours to its credit, including performances in China, Israel and Iceland.

Originally trained as a harpist in her early childhood, Roudman became a cello prodigy, performing in the Santa Rosa Symphony and its youth orchestra. She still plays with the Santa Rosa Symphony and with the Oakland Symphony.

“My parents put a cello in my hands at age 7,” she said. In her adult career, Roudman used her classical training to bring her own verve to blues and bluegrass music.

Even though the concert is a salute to International Women’s Day, featuring women performers and raising money for women in need, Roudman doesn’t want anyone to worry about an aggressive political agenda.

“If people are expecting a preachy concert, we’re not going to do that,” she said. “We just want to have a fun time.”

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.

IF YOU GO

What: International Women’s Day concert, with Dirty Cello, Stella Heath, Shelby Lanterman, Claudia Russell and the Muted Jewel Tones

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7

Where: HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol

Admission: $15-$25

Information: hopmonk.com/sebastopol

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine