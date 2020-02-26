Subscribe

Leap Day festival in Rohnert Park features live music, family fun

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 26, 2020, 7:37AM
February 26, 2020, 7:37AM

If You Go

What: Leap Day Celebration, featuring Las Cafeteras

When: Las Cafeteras concerts at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29

Where: Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park

Admission: $10-$20 for family matinee; tickets start at $25 for all-ages evening show

Information: 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu

_____

Event Schedule

12:30 p.m. — Lobby opens

12:30-2 p.m. — Food trucks open in front of Weill Hall

1 p.m. — Hall opens

1:30-2 — Play Marimba! performance in Weill Hall

2-3 p.m. — Las Cafeteras family show (ticket required)

3-4:30 p.m. — Las Cafeteras meet & greet, children and family activities, face painter, balloon artist, percussion workshop onstage with Play Marimba! instructors, and more

3-7:30 p.m. — Food trucks open in front of Weill Hall (Order Up and Churro Dub’s)

6:15 p.m. — Lobby re-opens for evening all-ages show

6:30 p.m. — Seismic Perfect Pairing Tasting Event ($20 ticket required)

6:45 p.m. — Hall opens for evening all-ages show (ticket required)

We all know that every four years, one extra day pops up the calendar — Feb. 29, Leap Day. And we know Saturday night is a party night. So how often does Leap Day land on a Saturday? Answer: every 28 years.

So if you missed it in 1992 and you’re not sure where you’ll be in 2048, you’d better make the most of Saturday, Feb. 29, this year.

That’s the reasoning behind the Green Music Center’s decision to put on a Leap Day celebration this weekend.

“There is nothing more interesting than having more time in your life,” said Jacob Yarrow, the center’s executive director. “Leap Day only comes once every four years, and this year it’s on a Saturday. That’s great.”

The center will celebrate with two lively concerts by the East Los Angeles band Las Cafeteras, known for combining spoken word with traditional son jarocho (Veracruz sound) folk tunes, Afro-Mexican music and zapateado (striking shoe) dance. There’ll be a family show at 2 p.m. with music for children and an all-ages show at 7:30 p.m.

“Las Cafeteras has been here before,” Yarrow said, “and their shows are always good for everyone.”

Hector Flores of Las Cafeteras said the group is looking forward to its return to Green Music Center and working with Yarrow again, but most of all to this event’s family-friendly format and performing for children.

“We almost love the kids’ shows more than our other shows, because kids are so honest,” Flores said. “If they love you, they’ll let you know it. They’ll jump up and they’re full of energy.”

The band’s mix of musical influences dovetails with its multicutural mission and educational activism. They seek to reach a diverse audience through music, he said.

“Music is our way of organizing people to enjoy life and come together in public,” Flores said. “We do a lot of kids’ shows, workshops, club shows and festivals, and we play at prisons and detention centers. We bring music to places where music isn’t always allowed.”

In addition to the concert, the daylong Leap Day Celebration will include a “meet and greet” session with Las Cafeteras and family activities featuring a face painter and a balloon artist. There’ll be food trucks and churros for sale, too.

“This is going to be a fun festival day,” Yarrow said. “We’ll have 50 of our student teachers setting up tables all over our second-floor lobby. There will be lots to do.”

One of the highlights of the day will be an onstage percussion workshop featuring 13 young performers from Play Marimba! — a music group that draws from students in the fourth through ninth grades in the music program at the Loma Vista Immersion Academy in Petaluma.

The marimba, a xylophone of African origin, is ideal for the school’s band because students can learn to play it quickly, according to Play Marimba! instructor Tobias Sparks.

“The marimba is a beautiful instrument for children because it’s pre-tuned. You just come in and hit it,” Sparks said. “The students feel successful and there’s a lot of enthusiasm.”

The instrument’s African roots don’t limit the band’s repertoire, which for this show will include some traditional African songs, a tune Sparks wrote himself and an Irish medley.

“Mainly we try to incorporate lots of Hispanic and Latin music, because Loma Vista is a dual immersion school for English and Spanish and our students are 70 percent Hispanic. They’ll even include some Puerto Rican Christmas music, Sparks said.

The Luther Burbank Center Mariachi Ensemble, led by Jose Soto, is also slated to participate in the Leap Day celebration.

With the wide variety of world music, the Leap Day celebration will cover a lot of territory.

“We wanted to work with different parts of the community,” said Yarrow of the Green Music Center.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.

