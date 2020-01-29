Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan 31. - Feb. 9, 2020

A slew of musicians, authors and comedians are headed to the North Bay this week. If you're counting down the days to the Academy Awards, check out some of the upcoming Oscar-themed events.

Some best bets are:

Portraits of the homeless

“Faces: Portraits of Dignity in the Face of Adversity,” a photo exhibit previously shown at the Glaser Center and Mario Uribe’s Seishin Studio in Santa Rosa, moved this week to the Santa Rosa City Hall Council Chambers, which is open to the public 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays for council meetings. For an appointment to see the exhibit, available Monday through Thursday, phone the city manager’s office at 707-543-3010.

“The Art of (being) Yay!”

Comedian and actor Aidan Park, seen on Comedy Central and Hulu, performs his one-man “self-improvement comedy” show at 7 p.m. Friday at the Deerfield Ranch Winery’s Wine Cave in Kenwood. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, visit crushersofcomedy.com.

“Honky Tonk Night”

The Sebastopol Cultural Community Center presents the Oakland honky tonk revisionist band Crying Time and Sonoma County’s Western Swing Caravan at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Friday, Jan. 31﻿

Tommy Orange: Distinguished Speaker Series, New York Times bestselling author of "There There." 8 p.m. Petaluma Regional Library. Free. For more information, call 707-763-9801 or visit sonomalibrary.com.

Larry Carlton: Guitarist performing music of The Crusaders and Steely Dan (various shows). 6:30 and 9 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $49-$75. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Profits of Doom: Heavy metal, thrash and doom band, plus special guests. 8:30 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $10-$12. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Green Light Silhouette: Record release show with guests Fire in the Fuselage and Walking Distance. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

"A View From the Bridge": Classic Arthur Miller drama. Opens 7:30 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. $18-$29. Through Feb. 16. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

REO Speedwagon: Rock band known for "Can’t Fight This Feeling" and "Keep On Loving You." 8 p.m. Graton Resort Ballroom, Rohnert Park. Sold out. For more information, visit gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, Feb. 1

NFM Wroclaw Philharmonic: Polish orchestra, violinist Bomsori Kim. Giancarlo Guerrero, director/conductor. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $50-$95. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Chinese New Year celebration: Music, dance, martial arts and dinner celebrating the Year of the Rat. 6 p.m. Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building. Tickets cost $10-$25. For more information, call 707-576-0533 or visit recacenter.org.

Mike Chen: "A Beginning at the End," four survivors starting over after an apocalypse. 2 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Mother Hips & Coffis Brothers: Rock bands. 8 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $35-$39, benefits Declan Walsh Special Needs Trust. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: French composers. Norman Gamboa, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2 p.m. Feb. 2, Jackson Theatre, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-584-6945 or visit socophil.org.