Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan 31. - Feb. 9, 2020

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 29, 2020, 3:27PM
Updated 6 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A slew of musicians, authors and comedians are headed to the North Bay this week. If you're counting down the days to the Academy Awards, check out some of the upcoming Oscar-themed events.

Some best bets are:

Portraits of the homeless

“Faces: Portraits of Dignity in the Face of Adversity,” a photo exhibit previously shown at the Glaser Center and Mario Uribe’s Seishin Studio in Santa Rosa, moved this week to the Santa Rosa City Hall Council Chambers, which is open to the public 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays for council meetings. For an appointment to see the exhibit, available Monday through Thursday, phone the city manager’s office at 707-543-3010.

“The Art of (being) Yay!”

Comedian and actor Aidan Park, seen on Comedy Central and Hulu, performs his one-man “self-improvement comedy” show at 7 p.m. Friday at the Deerfield Ranch Winery’s Wine Cave in Kenwood. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, visit crushersofcomedy.com.

“Honky Tonk Night”

The Sebastopol Cultural Community Center presents the Oakland honky tonk revisionist band Crying Time and Sonoma County’s Western Swing Caravan at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Friday, Jan. 31﻿

Tommy Orange: Distinguished Speaker Series, New York Times bestselling author of "There There." 8 p.m. Petaluma Regional Library. Free. For more information, call 707-763-9801 or visit sonomalibrary.com.

Larry Carlton: Guitarist performing music of The Crusaders and Steely Dan (various shows). 6:30 and 9 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $49-$75. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Profits of Doom: Heavy metal, thrash and doom band, plus special guests. 8:30 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $10-$12. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Green Light Silhouette: Record release show with guests Fire in the Fuselage and Walking Distance. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

"A View From the Bridge": Classic Arthur Miller drama. Opens 7:30 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. $18-$29. Through Feb. 16. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

REO Speedwagon: Rock band known for "Can’t Fight This Feeling" and "Keep On Loving You." 8 p.m. Graton Resort Ballroom, Rohnert Park. Sold out. For more information, visit gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, Feb. 1

NFM Wroclaw Philharmonic: Polish orchestra, violinist Bomsori Kim. Giancarlo Guerrero, director/conductor. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $50-$95. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Chinese New Year celebration: Music, dance, martial arts and dinner celebrating the Year of the Rat. 6 p.m. Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building. Tickets cost $10-$25. For more information, call 707-576-0533 or visit recacenter.org.

Mike Chen: "A Beginning at the End," four survivors starting over after an apocalypse. 2 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Mother Hips & Coffis Brothers: Rock bands. 8 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $35-$39, benefits Declan Walsh Special Needs Trust. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: French composers. Norman Gamboa, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2 p.m. Feb. 2, Jackson Theatre, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-584-6945 or visit socophil.org.

Friday, Feb. 7

Pliny the Younger: 16th annual limited release at Russian River Brewing Company’s Santa Rosa and Windsor breweries. On draft Feb. 7-20 (daily allocations). Expect considerable lines. For more information, visit russianriverbrewing.com.

"Love Story": First Friday Film Series, 1970 classic starring Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw. 7 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5 includes popcorn/candy. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

"Between Two Worlds": Parlor Jazz Series presents French guitarist Romain Pilon, bassist/vocalist Jeff Denson and drummer Brian Blade. 7:30 p.m. Paul Mahder Gallery, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $30. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org.

"Hamiltunes": Songs from "Hamilton." Young Actors Studio Theatre presentation. Opens 7 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $18, VIP $25. Through Feb. 16. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

"Love and Anarchy": Comedy, emotion and an assassination plot in Fascist Italy. Opens 8 p.m. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15-$30. Through Feb. 16. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.

"The 19th Amendment": Art exploring women’s right to vote in the U.S. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Santa Rosa Arts Center. Free. Through March 27. For more information, visit santarosaartscenter.org.

Saturday, Feb. 8

The Blues Night: Local blues musicians, house band The Blue Lights. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Wine Country Distillery Festival: Distilled spirits, craft beverages, food and live music. Noon-4 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $85, designated driver $15, benefits Sonoma Family Meal. For more information, visit winecountrydistilleryfestival.com.

Olive Odyssey: Olive-inspired art, tastings, cooking demonstrations, olive mill tours, Italian music and olive tree experts. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 8-9, Jacuzzi Family Vineyards, Sonoma. Free. For more information, visit anoliveodyssey.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: "Riveting Rachmaninoff," Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Through Feb. 10. Tickets cost $24-$87. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Chinese New Year’s Parade: 100-plus entries, includes a 288-foot Golden Dragon manned by more than 180 people. 5:15 p.m. Feb. 8, downtown San Francisco. Free, bleacher seats $38-$55. chineseparade.com

Lake Sonoma Steelhead Festival: Tours, demonstrations, live music, fishing, archery and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Milt Brandt Visitor Center, Lake Sonoma, Geyserville. Free. For more information, visit lakesonoma.org.

"Climbing Up the Mountain – Singing the History of Black America": Composer/performer Benjamin Mertz, vocalist Nancy Louise, saxophonist Brendan Buss. 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Stevie Redstone: Los Angeles-based rock, soul and blues singer/songwriter. 8 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $13-$15. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol

David Hightower: "The Sun Also Sets: A Seussical Indictment of Trump" by the Petaluma author. 1 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Healdsburg. Free. For more information, call 707-433-9270 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Soulfly: Heavy metal band, plus Toxic Holocaust and X-Method, 7 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25-$30. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Isabella Rossellini: "Link Link Circus," with "theatricalized lecture," short films and animation looking at the links between humans and animals. 8 p.m. Feb. 8, Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $45. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Movie Awards Night Viewing Party: Costume and trivia contests, appetizers, Oscars voting and more. Red carpet 4 p.m., show 5 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $30, benefits Food for Thought. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Academy Awards Party: Costume contest or black-tie attire, games, appetizers, Oscars viewing. Red carpet 3 p.m., show 5 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $40. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Red Carpet Evening: Academy Awards black-tie viewing gala and seated dinner. Red carpet 4 p.m., show 5 p.m. Trentadue Winery, Geyserville. Tickets cost $250, benefits Alexander Valley Film Society. For more information, visit affilmsociety.org.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine