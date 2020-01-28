'American Dirt' author Jeanine Cummins is coming to Petaluma

Author Jeanine Cummins is coming to Petaluma on Thursday to speak about "American Dirt," her controversial novel about a bookstore owner and her son fleeing drug cartels in Acapulco, Mexico.

The free event at Copperfield's Books at 140 Kentucky St. begins at 7 p.m. There are no tickets needed to the talk, although it is recommended to RSVP here.

Oprah Winfrey picked the book at the latest read for her Oprah's Book Club. The book has received praise from author Stephen King, but it has also has been criticized for cultural appropriation and stereotypical characters, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Critics say Cummins, who identifies as white and Latina, was unfamiliar with Mexican culture and excluded the perspective of real migrants.

Cummins said in a CBS This Morning interview that she reached out to a Chicano studies expert, completed heavy research and visited the border before writing "American Dirt."

