Stephan Stubbins, co-founder of Transcendence Theatre Company, stepping down

Stephan Stubbins, one of the founders of Transcendence Theatre Company, will step down from his role as co-executive director and chief marketing marketing officer in February.

Transcendence is best known for its “Broadway Under the Stars” performances in Glen Ellen’s Jack London State Historic Park, as well as education, outreach and service projects throughout Sonoma County and the North Bay.

“It has been one of the greatest joys of my life serving as co-executive director of Transcendence Theatre Company and seeing so many of our dreams for the company come true,” Stubbins said.

Last August, Stubbins married Broadway actress Libby Servais, one of Transcendence’s performers, and they will settle in New York City in the spring but plan to revisit Sonoma County.

Stubbins left the Broadway production of “Mary Poppins” in 2009 to help found Transcendence Theatre Company with Brad Surosky, co-executive director, and Amy Miller, artistic director. He moved fulltime to Sonoma in 2011 to co-produce Transcendence’s first performance at Jack London Park. Since then, the company has played to more than 200,000 patrons and contributed over $515,000 to the park.

Stubbins will remain on the Transcendence board of directors. Surosky will become executive director and Heather Montgomery will step into the role of director of sales and marketing. Andrew Koenigsberg serves as managing director.

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.