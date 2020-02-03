Beyoncé, Jay-Z sit during national anthem at Super Bowl

MIAMI (AP) — Coverage of entertainment and celebrity happenings at Super Bowl 54 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami:

________

BEYONCE, JAY-Z SIT DURING NATIONAL ANTHEM

Video of Beyoncé and Jay-Z sitting while Demi Lovato sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl has surfaced online.

TMZ posted the video Sunday of the celebrity couple sitting along with daughter Blue Ivy at Hard Rock Stadium, where the San Francisco 49ers were playing the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jay-Z, a co-producer of the halftime show featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, announced his Roc Nation company had entered a partnership with the NFL for events and social activism last year. The rapper received immediate backlash since he had become one of the biggest supporters of Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a fissure in the NFL when he decided to kneel when the national anthem was played before games to protest the killings of blacks by police officers.

Jay-Z's response was that he still supports protesting, kneeling and Kaepernick, but he’s also interested in working with the league to make substantial changes.

Representatives for Jay-Z and Beyoncé didn't immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

________

THE SUPER BOWL IS GRAMMYS 2.0

Beyoncé is back at the Super Bowl.

The pop icon, dressed in green, attended the game with daughter Blue Ivy and hubby Jay-Z, who is one of the co-producers of this year's halftime show through his Roc Nation entertainment company. Beyoncé performed at the Super Bowl halftime in 2016 and 2013, and she sang the national anthem in 2004.

Paul McCartney and DJ Khaled also attended the big game, which featured performances by Demi Lovato and Yolanda Adams.

DJ-producer Diplo and rapper Lil Nas X, who stars in a Super Bowl commercial for Doritos, chatted in a suite at Hard Rock Stadium while watching the game. The pair, both sporting large cowboy hats Sunday, collaborated on a remix of “Old Town Road," which is the longest-running No. 1 song in the history of Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

The song won Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus two Grammy Awards last week, including best pop duo/group performance and best music video.

Actors Kevin Hart, Jon Hamm and Liev Schreiber also attended the game.

________

LIP SYNC BATTLE

Lady Gaga said a day before the Super Bowl that she doesn’t want to hear any lip syncing during the halftime show. Darius Rucker agrees.

“I’m with her. I’m with her,” he said in an interview before his tailgate performance at the big game Sunday.

“We never had to do lip syncing where I was lip syncing; we had to do a couple shows where the background music was there, but I got to sing, we all got to sing,” the Hootie & the Blowfish leader explained. “Especially big dance shows and everything like that, I understand it, but it’s not for me. That’s why people come to see me. Ain’t nobody coming to see me dancing.”

Gaga performed at the halftime show in 2017 and sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl in 2016. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlined this year’s halftime show.

Yolanda Adams, who sang “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl, said weather could be the reason some people lip sync.

“Well here’s the thing about lip syncing — if there’s inclement weather, that’s a difference because you have to come out with the hollow mics that have no magnetic extraction and stuff like that, because you could really, really hurt yourself,” she explained.