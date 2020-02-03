Subscribe

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters call off their marriage before it even starts

CHRISTIE D'ZURILLA
LOS ANGELES TIMES
February 3, 2020, 10:01AM
Updated 31 minutes ago

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters are no longer married. In fact, they never were.

The "Baywatch" actress and the "Batman Returns" and "Superman Returns" producer, who reportedly dated 30 years ago, did have a wedding ceremony Jan. 20.

"They love each other very much. It's a great Hollywood romance," her publicist said in confirming the news to The Times the next day. It would have been the fifth marriage for both.

But a source told the Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that they hadn't filed legal paperwork before or after getting married two weeks ago in Malibu. Since then, they have apparently decided against it, at least for now.

Anderson said in a statement Monday that she was "moved" by the response to her short union with Peters.

"We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another," she continued. "Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."

Though he didn't respond immediately Monday to a request for comment, Peters had gushed over his beloved two weeks ago.

"She makes me wild — in a good way," he told THR. "She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

Peters, who began his career as a hairdresser, most recently was a producer on the 2018 hit "A Star Is Born." He also produced the 1976 incarnation of "Star," which featured Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand, the latter of whom he had a business and personal relationship with for years.

In the 1990s, he was co-chairman of Columbia Pictures along with Peter Guber.

Anderson, who starred in TV's "Baywatch" and also appeared in the 2017 film of the same name, divorced Rick Salomon (for the second time) in 2015. She was also married to rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock.

Before Anderson, Peters' most recent marriage ended in 2004.

