'Hamilton' is going to be a movie featuring the original Broadway cast

KATIE METTLER
THE WASHINGTON POST
February 3, 2020, 11:45AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The Tony award-winning musical Hamilton, which chronicles the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton and explores the meaning of democracy in America, will be turned into a movie set to be released on Oct. 15, 2021.

The film will feature star creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and the rest of the original Broadway cast. It was filmed onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City - where Hamilton has been performed since 2015.

The musical won 11 Tony Awards in 2016 and the Pulitzer Prize for drama. The show was inspired by the 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton written by historian Ron Chernow.

