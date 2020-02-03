The cultural significance behind Shakira's unusual cry at the Super Bowl
The cultural significance behind Shakira's unusual cry at the Super Bowl
The expression has a "long-standing cultural presence" in countries such as Syria, Jordan and Lebanon, Bazian said. It is most commonly used by women at weddings in call-and-response form, but has a number of variations that make appearances at graduations and birthdays.
"It definitely has a long history without putting a particular date to it," he said. "So much so that no wedding or celebration would be complete without having a zaghrouta expression taking place."
Shakira's usage can be most closely compared to an American cowboy shouting "yee-haw!" in celebration, Bazian said.
On social media, viewers who understood the sound's meaning were ecstatic, interpreting it as a zaghrouta and a reference to "Son de Negros," one of the many traditional dances performed during Carnaval de Barranquilla.
"Shakira was all we had for the longest time," one person tweeted. "Every Middle Eastern American, especially Lebanese, pointed to Shakira as the one entertainer with massive global appeal and popularity. To have our culture and our rhythms represented up there, even in the smallest way, is massive."
On Twitter, another user wrote in Spanish, "... she's proud of her homeland," referencing Shakira. He added in a separate tweet, "We have to stop making fun of ourselves and start feeling PROUD of what's ours."
Various interpretations aside, Bazian praised Shakira's decision to feature the expression so prominently in her performance.
"It's a very significant nod to the cultural diversity, to see the mix of Latina and Middle Eastern culture being represented at a time where there are heavy discourse and public exclusions that are there in the atmosphere," he said, later adding, "I'm hoping that these conversations will result in a better opportunity to understand and relate to the diversities of cultures that have made America what it is and continue to shape the diversity that we have in our society."
_ _ _
The Washington Post's Teo Armus contributed to this report.
