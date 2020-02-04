Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 7-16, 2020

If you aren't spending your weekend waiting in line for a glass of Pliny the Younger, check out a standup comedy show, a festival or an Oscars party.

Friday, Feb. 7

Pliny the Younger: 16th annual limited release at Russian River Brewing Company’s Santa Rosa and Windsor breweries. On draft Feb. 7-20 (daily allocations). Expect considerable lines. For more information, visit russianriverbrewing.com.

"Love Story": First Friday Film Series, 1970 classic starring Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw. 7 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5 includes popcorn/candy. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

"Between Two Worlds": Parlor Jazz Series presents French guitarist Romain Pilon, bassist/vocalist Jeff Denson and drummer Brian Blade. 7:30 p.m. Paul Mahder Gallery, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $30. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org.

"Hamiltunes": Songs from "Hamilton." Young Actors Studio Theatre presentation. Opens 7 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $18, VIP $25. Through Feb. 16. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

"Love and Anarchy": Comedy, emotion and an assassination plot in Fascist Italy. Opens 8 p.m. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15-$30. Through Feb. 16. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.

"The 19th Amendment": Art exploring women’s right to vote in the U.S. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Santa Rosa Arts Center. Free. Through March 27. For more information, visit santarosaartscenter.org.

Saturday, Feb. 8

The Blues Night: Local blues musicians, house band The Blue Lights. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Wine Country Distillery Festival: Distilled spirits, craft beverages, food and live music. Noon-4 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $85, designated driver $15, benefits Sonoma Family Meal. For more information, visit winecountrydistilleryfestival.com.

Olive Odyssey: Olive-inspired art, tastings, cooking demonstrations, olive mill tours, Italian music and olive tree experts. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 8-9, Jacuzzi Family Vineyards, Sonoma. Free. For more information, visit anoliveodyssey.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: "Riveting Rachmaninoff," Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Through Feb. 10. Tickets cost $24-$87. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Chinese New Year’s Parade: 100-plus entries, includes a 288-foot Golden Dragon manned by more than 180 people. 5:15 p.m. Feb. 8, downtown San Francisco. Free, bleacher seats $38-$55. chineseparade.com

Lake Sonoma Steelhead Festival: Tours, demonstrations, live music, fishing, archery and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Milt Brandt Visitor Center, Lake Sonoma, Geyserville. Free. For more information, visit lakesonoma.org.

"Climbing Up the Mountain – Singing the History of Black America": Composer/performer Benjamin Mertz, vocalist Nancy Louise, saxophonist Brendan Buss. 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Stevie Redstone: Los Angeles-based rock, soul and blues singer/songwriter. 8 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $13-$15. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol

David Hightower: "The Sun Also Sets: A Seussical Indictment of Trump" by the Petaluma author. 1 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Healdsburg. Free. For more information, call 707-433-9270 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Soulfly: Heavy metal band, plus Toxic Holocaust and X-Method, 7 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25-$30. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Isabella Rossellini: "Link Link Circus," with "theatricalized lecture," short films and animation looking at the links between humans and animals. 8 p.m. Feb. 8, Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $45. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.