Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 7-16, 2020

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 4, 2020, 12:47PM
Updated 2 hours ago

If you aren't spending your weekend waiting in line for a glass of Pliny the Younger, check out a standup comedy show, a festival or an Oscars party.

Friday, Feb. 7

Pliny the Younger: 16th annual limited release at Russian River Brewing Company’s Santa Rosa and Windsor breweries. On draft Feb. 7-20 (daily allocations). Expect considerable lines. For more information, visit russianriverbrewing.com.

"Love Story": First Friday Film Series, 1970 classic starring Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw. 7 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5 includes popcorn/candy. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

"Between Two Worlds": Parlor Jazz Series presents French guitarist Romain Pilon, bassist/vocalist Jeff Denson and drummer Brian Blade. 7:30 p.m. Paul Mahder Gallery, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $30. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org.

"Hamiltunes": Songs from "Hamilton." Young Actors Studio Theatre presentation. Opens 7 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $18, VIP $25. Through Feb. 16. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

"Love and Anarchy": Comedy, emotion and an assassination plot in Fascist Italy. Opens 8 p.m. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15-$30. Through Feb. 16. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.

"The 19th Amendment": Art exploring women’s right to vote in the U.S. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Santa Rosa Arts Center. Free. Through March 27. For more information, visit santarosaartscenter.org.

Saturday, Feb. 8

The Blues Night: Local blues musicians, house band The Blue Lights. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Wine Country Distillery Festival: Distilled spirits, craft beverages, food and live music. Noon-4 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $85, designated driver $15, benefits Sonoma Family Meal. For more information, visit winecountrydistilleryfestival.com.

Olive Odyssey: Olive-inspired art, tastings, cooking demonstrations, olive mill tours, Italian music and olive tree experts. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 8-9, Jacuzzi Family Vineyards, Sonoma. Free. For more information, visit anoliveodyssey.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: "Riveting Rachmaninoff," Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Through Feb. 10. Tickets cost $24-$87. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Chinese New Year’s Parade: 100-plus entries, includes a 288-foot Golden Dragon manned by more than 180 people. 5:15 p.m. Feb. 8, downtown San Francisco. Free, bleacher seats $38-$55. chineseparade.com

Lake Sonoma Steelhead Festival: Tours, demonstrations, live music, fishing, archery and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Milt Brandt Visitor Center, Lake Sonoma, Geyserville. Free. For more information, visit lakesonoma.org.

"Climbing Up the Mountain – Singing the History of Black America": Composer/performer Benjamin Mertz, vocalist Nancy Louise, saxophonist Brendan Buss. 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Stevie Redstone: Los Angeles-based rock, soul and blues singer/songwriter. 8 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $13-$15. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol

David Hightower: "The Sun Also Sets: A Seussical Indictment of Trump" by the Petaluma author. 1 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Healdsburg. Free. For more information, call 707-433-9270 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Soulfly: Heavy metal band, plus Toxic Holocaust and X-Method, 7 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25-$30. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Isabella Rossellini: "Link Link Circus," with "theatricalized lecture," short films and animation looking at the links between humans and animals. 8 p.m. Feb. 8, Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $45. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Movie Awards Night Viewing Party: Costume and trivia contests, appetizers, Oscars voting and more. Red carpet 4 p.m., show 5 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $30, benefits Food for Thought. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Academy Awards Party: Costume contest or black-tie attire, games, appetizers, Oscars viewing. Red carpet 3 p.m., show 5 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $40. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Red Carpet Evening: Academy Awards black-tie viewing gala and seated dinner. Red carpet 4 p.m., show 5 p.m. Trentadue Winery, Geyserville. Tickets cost $250, benefits Alexander Valley Film Society. For more information, visit affilmsociety.org.

Dr. William J. Perry: Former Secretary of Defense discusses his work regarding ongoing nuclear dangers. 11:30 a.m. Unitarian Universalists of Petaluma service at the United Church of Christ, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-773-2835 or visit uupetaluma.org.

Hungrytown: 1960s-style folk music duo from Vermont. 3-4 p.m. Central Santa Rosa Library. Free. For more information, call 707-308-3020 or visit sonomalibrary.org.

Monday, Feb. 10

Golden Dragon Acrobats: Award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance and ancient and contemporary music. 6:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $16-$21, $5 lap passes. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Logan Mize & Willie Jones: Rising country music artists. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Linda Loveland Reid: "Shake Up!," art and historical events of the Bay Area, 1848-1950. 1-3 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

American Songbook: Wednesday Night Big Band music with trumpeter Joshua Cripps. 7-10 p.m. Big Easy, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-776-7163 or visit bigeasypetaluma.com.

"In Search of Mozart": Film tracing the composer’s life through his music and extensive correspondence. 1 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $16. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Jeremy Denk: Award-winning pianist, Bach’s "The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1." 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Katy Butler: "The Art of Dying Well," guide to quality end of life. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Frameworks: Post-hardcore band, plus Little People and Yppah. 9:30 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Sculpture: Opening reception for featured artists Mineko Grimmer and Yoshimoto Saito. 4-6 p.m. University Art Gallery, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, call 707-664-2295 or visit web.sonoma.edu/artgallery.

"Whose Live Anyway?": Improvised comedy and song based on audience suggestions. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $39-$59. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Speakeasy: Monthly salon features poet Abby Bogomolny and Americana singer/songwriter Kate Magdalena, plus open mic. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Santa Rosa Arts Center. Free. For more information, call 707-526-0135 or visit santarosaartscenter.org.

Friday, Feb. 14

Kouzov Duo: Chamber music, cellist Dmitry Kouzov and pianist Yulia Fedoseeva from Russia. 7:30 p.m. Community Church of Sebastopol. Tickets cost $10-$30. For more information, visit redwoodarts.org.

Cloverdale Citrus Fair: "California Dreamin", 128th annual fair with exhibits, carnival and special events. Opening day, noon-9 p.m. Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. Tickets cost $5-$10. Through Feb. 17. For more information, call 707-894-3992 or visit cloverdalecitrusfair.org.

Little Red-Haired Girls Day: Free admission for red-haired girls and boys, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Steel Pulse: Grammy-winning British roots-reggae band known for songs like :Your House." 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $40-$60. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Travis Tritt: Grammy Award-winning country artist. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $34.50-$70. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Patricia Barber Trio: Acclaimed composer, jazz singer and pianist. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $25-$29. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

"Urinetown": Satiric musical-comedy looking at capitalism, bureaucracy, politics and more. Opens 7:30 p.m. Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $12-$36. Through March 1. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit rpcity.org.

"Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am": Documentary about the late storyteller and Nobel Prize winner. 7 p.m. Feb. 14, 4 p.m. Feb. 16, Sonoma Film Institute, Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. $5 suggested donation. For more information, visit sfi.sonoma.edu.

Wild Jungle Love: Adults-only "Safari Sex Tour" and presentation about wild animal courtship, plus food and beverages. 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15, Safari West, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $165. For more information, call 707-566-3667 or visit safariwest.com.

Love to Laugh: Valentine’s Day three-course dinner and comedy show featuring two comedian couples. 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Hotel Petaluma. Show, cocktail and dinner options, $50-$250/per pair. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Garagiste Wine Festival: Ultra-premium, small-production artisan wines. 2-5 p.m. Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building. Tickets cost $55-$90, VIP $130, designated driver $10. For more information, visit garagistefestival.com.

Mario "The Maker Magician" Marchese: Family performer combines comedy with robotic creations and upcycled props and characters. 2 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $12-$18. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Peter Sers: The Laugh Cellar presents the popular comedy club stand-up and podcast host. 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Call of the Wild Cat Show: Adoptable and pedigree cats and kittens, supplies, artwork and more. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 15-16, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $4-$6, benefits local animal charities. For more information, visit srcatshow.com.

Ali Wong: Stand-up comic’s ‘Milk and Honey’ tour. 7 and 10 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $49.50-$119.50. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Billie Holiday Project: Vocalist Stella Heath performs Holiday’s jazz classics. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Ladysmith Black Mambazo: Grammy Award-winning South African world music group. 7 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $35-$55. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

"Landscape: Awe to Activism": Artists’ evolving relationship to the landscape. Opening day, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $7-$10. Through July 19. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

"The Bachelor Live On Stage": TV reality romance show featuring a local bachelor. 7:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $39-$69. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Johnny Mathis: Romantic classics and greatest hits from the "Chances Are" singing legend, with live orchestra. 8 p.m. Marin Center, San Rafael. Tickets cost $69.50-$199.50. For more information, call 415-473-6800 or visit tickets.marincenter.org.

