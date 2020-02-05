Walnut Creek man chosen for 'The Bachelor Live on Stage' show in Santa Rosa

Forrest Wiederman, 25, of Walnut Creek, has been named the local bachelor to be featured in the “The Bachelor Live on Stage” touring show — based on “The Bachelor” TV series — coming Feb. 16 to the Burbank Center for the Arts.

The producers’ press release describes Wiederman as “an active guy and finance VP who loves a good joke. When he’s not hitting the slopes, he likes to play golf.”

The release said Wiederman wants to be on the live show because “dating is tough ... and he’s hoping to get the chance to meet wonderful women face-to-face.”

Weiderman was selected from candidates who applied on the tour’s website to be on the show.

The 66-city tour of the live show — which includes stops in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago — opens Feb. 13 in Mesa, Arizona, and will go Feb. 18 to San Jose, after the Santa Rosa show.

Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins, past stars on “The Bachelorette” and “The Bachelor,” are the co-hosts of The Bachelor Live on Stage and will co-host the Santa Rosa show.

“The Bachelor Live on Stage” fits an entire season of ‘Bachelor’ drama in one evening, giving members of the audience the chance to find love in their own community,” the tour’s original press announcement said.

The tour’s web site explains how the live show works: “Through a series of games, challenges, onstage dates and other fun ‘getting to know you’ scenarios we whittle our way down through multiple rose ceremonies until our local Bachelor has found the lady he’s most compatible with.”

The tour, with co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins, is the latest extension of the hit “Bachelor” franchise, which includes the “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” spin-offs, all produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. In the live show, audience members will help by asking questions, making suggestions and cheering on the participants on stage.

“The Bachelor” TV series, currently airing its 24th season on ABC, airs in 31 countries around the world.

The Luther Burbank Center show starts at 8 p.m. Ticket prices run from $39-$175 and are available online now at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600, or at the center box office, 50 Mark West Springs Road.

