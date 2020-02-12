Subscribe

Walnut Creek man seeks romance in Santa Rosa ‘Bachelor Live on Stage’ show

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 12, 2020, 8:33AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Everywhere “The Bachelor Live on Stage” goes, a local man is selected to play title role. The guest of honor at the Santa Rosa show Sunday will be Forrest Wiederman, 25, who grew up in Laguna Beach and settled in Walnut Creek two years ago.

After the announcement of his selection for the show, Wiederman took a few moments to participate in an email Q&A:

Q. To you, what would be the ideal outcome of your participation in this show?

A. My ideal outcome would be for whom I give the final rose to accept it and I get to take her out on a date and get to know her.

Q. What advice would you give anyone who wants to be on a show like this?

A. Just be yourself

Q. Do you follow “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” on television?

A. I have watched it in the past but not caught up on the current season.

Q, In announcing your selection, the tour’s producers said, “He wants to be on the show because dating is tough ... and he’s hoping to get the chance to meet wonderful women face-to-face.” What do you find difficult about dating?

A. With my busy work schedule I don’t find time to get out and meet people too often so I believe this would be a great opportunity to find someone to connect with.

Q. The announcement release calls you “a finance VP.” What do you do and where?

A.: I work for Bank of America Practice Solutions and my title is AVP – Regional Business Development Officer for Dental & Medical Financing.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine