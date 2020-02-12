Walnut Creek man seeks romance in Santa Rosa ‘Bachelor Live on Stage’ show

Everywhere “The Bachelor Live on Stage” goes, a local man is selected to play title role. The guest of honor at the Santa Rosa show Sunday will be Forrest Wiederman, 25, who grew up in Laguna Beach and settled in Walnut Creek two years ago.

After the announcement of his selection for the show, Wiederman took a few moments to participate in an email Q&A:

Q. To you, what would be the ideal outcome of your participation in this show?

A. My ideal outcome would be for whom I give the final rose to accept it and I get to take her out on a date and get to know her.

Q. What advice would you give anyone who wants to be on a show like this?

A. Just be yourself

Q. Do you follow “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” on television?

A. I have watched it in the past but not caught up on the current season.

Q, In announcing your selection, the tour’s producers said, “He wants to be on the show because dating is tough ... and he’s hoping to get the chance to meet wonderful women face-to-face.” What do you find difficult about dating?

A. With my busy work schedule I don’t find time to get out and meet people too often so I believe this would be a great opportunity to find someone to connect with.

Q. The announcement release calls you “a finance VP.” What do you do and where?

A.: I work for Bank of America Practice Solutions and my title is AVP – Regional Business Development Officer for Dental & Medical Financing.

