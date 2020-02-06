Subscribe

Gayle King angry at CBS promo of interview questions about Kobe Bryant

DAVID BAUDER
ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 6, 2020, 12:53PM

NEW YORK — In the wake of a social media backlash, CBS' Gayle King says she is embarrassed and angry with how the network promoted part of her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie that concerned the late Kobe Bryant.

A video clip distributed online and on CBS News' social media accounts, taken from a wide-ranging “CBS This Morning” interview that aired Tuesday, focused on Leslie addressing a sexual assault charge that had been brought against Bryant and dismissed. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

On Thursday, King posted a video in response on Twitter.

“I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I'd be extremely angry with me, too,” King said. “I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I'm very angry.”

CBS, in a statement Thursday, noted that King's interview was thoughtful and wide-ranging.

“An excerpt was posted that did not reflect the nature and tone of the full interview,” the network said. “We are addressing the internal process that led to this and changes have already been made.”

In the interview, King asked Leslie whether Bryant's legacy had been complicated by the assault case. Leslie said it hasn't, and called on the media to be more respectful of Bryant's memory.

It was the clip that appeared to launch the backlash. The response included a profane video posted on Twitter by rapper Snoop Dogg telling King to back off, “before we come get you.”

