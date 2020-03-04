Theater gets a $30 million facelift at Santa Rosa Junior College

What: “Renaissance: The New Burbank,” with the Santa Rosa Junior College Orchestra, Symphonic Band, Choir and Chamber Singers

When: Opening reception for new renovated Burbank Auditorium building at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. The play opens at 8 p.m Friday and closes March 15.

If the multi-faceted Santa Rosa Junior College campus has a single most recognizable face, it’s the front of the 80-year-old Burbank Auditorium building, overlooking Santa Rosa’s busy Mendocino Avenue from a discreet and dignified distance.

While the exterior looks as nobly traditional as ever, the performance spaces inside have undergone a radical change. After two years of renovation, at a cost of $30 million, the venerable structure is ready to greet its public with a newly redone 400-seat main auditorium and a brand-new 200-seat studio theater.

“It’s more than just a theater opening, with SRJC being such a big part of our community. It’s a big deal,” SRJC President Frank Chong said. “Now we have a world-class facility where our students and faculty can hone their skills. Generations of theater-goers have come there, and now the building is ready for another generation.”

The first theatrical production in the remodeled building will be “The Cripple of Inishmaan,” opening Friday, March 6, in the studio theater, to be followed April 17 by the stage musical version of the 1990s rom-com film “The Wedding Singer” in the big auditorium.

Also, this weekend, the college’s music department will put on its first concert in the auditorium on Saturday, March 7.

The opening of the remade Burbank Auditorium has been a long time in coming. Crews broke ground on the project in January 2018, but planning began two years earlier. The whole process really began in 2014, when voters approved $410 million in bonds to finance not only the Burbank building renovation but a long list of other projects, including student housing, revamped athletic facilities and construction of a new science, math and technology center.

“It seems like money well invested by Sonoma County voters,” said Kerry Loewen, dean of humanities at Santa Rosa Junior College. “It’s a good long-term benefit for the community. In education, you have to play the long game.”

The road to the Burbank Auditorium’s opening night hasn’t been easy. The original target date for completion of construction, May 2019, was postponed when it was discovered that underground power lines and cables and storm drains had to be moved. Last August, completion of the project was delayed again to allow additional time to make, deliver and install the ropes, pulleys and counterweights used to raise and lower curtains and support lighting equipment.

Those problems forced the junior college’s theater department to move its shows to other venues: first to Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa and most recently to the Evert Person Theatre on the Sonoma State University campus in Rohnert Park. The junior college also canceled its popular Summer Repertory Theatre season in 2018 for the first time in the program’s 46-year history and erected a temporary outdoor pavilion for the 2019 season.

“It has been a challenge, but now we’re happy and pleased with the outcome,” Chong said.

Leslie McCauley, chairwoman and artistic director of the junior college’s theater and fashion department and director of “The Cripple of Inishmaan,” said her cast and crew are delighted with the new performance space.

“It’s all just about the moment now, because we’re just pinching ourselves. We really have a studio theater. We have needed one for a long time,” McCauley said.