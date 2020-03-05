Pi Jacobs brings songs of women in love to Lost Church show

Where: The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa (in the back of The Press Democrat building)

Born in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury District, singer-songwriter Pi Jacobs attended El Molino High School in Forestville. Even though she’s now based in Los Angeles, her show this weekend at Santa Rosa’s Lost Church venue is a bit of a homecoming.

“I was kind of a bad kid,” she confessed. “My teenage years were disturbed. I had a short-lived high school career and I didn’t graduate.” Instead, she got her General Education Diploma (GED), took classes at San Rosa Junior College and later studied music at San Jose State University.

Now, with eight albums to her credit, Jacobs is well established. She considers her current release, “Two Truths and a Lie,” a new breakthrough. Inspired by bluegrass-rap group Gangstagrass’ “Long Hard Times to Come,” the theme music for the TV crime show “Justified,” Jacobs decided to give what she calls her “Americana bluesy rock thing” an urban edge.

“I started binge-watching ‘Justify’ and I realized the theme song was half the reason I enjoyed the show,” she explained. “I decided to mix a hip hop beat with bluegrass instruments like dobro and upright bass.”

Jacobs’ hippie mother gave her daughter a wide range of tastes in music.

“Mom’s record collection was super eclectic,” Jacobs recalled. “There was a lot of a classical, but I also grew up listening to Aretha Franklin, Roberta Flack and Linda Ronstadt.”

Jacobs’ songs on “Two Truths and a Lie” tell stories about the strength and struggles of everyday women.

“I kind of collect stories as I go. The songs are not all about me, but some of them are. They’re definitely each part of me. Rather than make a political statement, I try to give voice to different kinds of women characters,” she said.

Jacobs collaborated with brothers Adam and Zack Hall, who have worked with Billy Ray Cyrus, and drummer Butch Norton, best-known for his years with the Los Angeles rock band Eels.

“And I had backup singers. I am really into three-party harmony,” she said. “I guess I’m a little theatrical.”

Jacobs enjoys live performance and has played venues all over the country, including the Redwood Cafe in Cotati.

“When you’re not a famous person, you have to play a variety of places — coffee houses, bars, small clubs,” she said. “It’s really important to be present and care.”

If you’re wondering what her first name, Pi, is short for, give it up. It comes from the mathematical concept of Pi, approximately equal to 3.14159. Round the number upwards and you’ve got her birthday, 3/2.

“It’s a nickname. I was born on March 2. It’s mystical and mathematical.”

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.