The big news out of Sunday night's Academy Awards: Psychological thriller/dark comedy "Parasite" made history, becoming the first non-English language film to capture the best picture prize. If you missed it, here are 15 things to know from the 3½-hour telecast:

1. The night of 'Parasite.' The best moment happened at the very end of the show, when "Parasite" won best picture, its fourth prize of the night. After producer Kwak Sin-ae delivered a passionate speech, Oscars producers cut the microphone and turned down the center stage lights, given that the show had already run until 11:30 p.m. The audience was not having it. "Up! Up! Up!" the stars (including Charlize Theron and Tom Hanks) chanted. And peer pressure worked! Producers turned the lights back on, and executive producer Miky Lee took the microphone and thanked South Korean filmgoers, whose candid opinions about movies push producers to make great films: "Without you, our Korean film audience, we are not here."

Bong Joon-ho stood back, as he had already been onstage three times, delivering memorable quotes of his own. He noted that the "foreign language" category had been changed to "international feature film": "I'm so happy to be its first recipient under the new name. I applaud and support the new direction that this change symbolizes." And later, he spoke for all the winners with the instantly iconic line: "Thank you, I will drink until next morning."

2. Martin Scorsese's influence was recognized, even though his film was not. Bong began his acceptance speech for best director, the third of his four awards, by thanking one of his fellow nominees: "When I was young and studying cinema," Bong said via interpreter, "there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is, 'The most personal is the most creative.' That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese."

While Bong went on to thank the other three nominees as well - Todd Phillips ("Joker"), Sam Mendes ("1917") and Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," who Bong said "always put my films on his list") - the crowd only rose for Scorsese. But the standing ovation was all the prolific director received, as "The Irishman," his mob drama nominated for 10 awards, was completely shut out.

3. The best actor and actress delivered winding speeches. Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger, who took home the lead acting trophies after consistently winning throughout awards season, each gave characteristic speeches. Phoenix, who played the infamous Batman villain in "Joker," accepted his first-ever Oscar with a call for unity: "I've been thinking a lot about some of the distressing issues that we are facing collectively, and I think at times we feel or we're made to feel that we champion different causes. But for me, I see commonality. I think whether we're talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we're talking about the right against injustice."

After advocating for veganism, he admitted that he has been a "scoundrel" at times and thanked those in the audience who gave him second chances. He concluded his speech with a nod to his brother, River, who died of a drug overdose in 1993. "When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric," Phoenix stated through tears. "He said, 'Run to the rescue with love, and peace will follow.'"