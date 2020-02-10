A breakdown of the gowns, bling and beauty from the Oscars

NEW YORK — The Oscars closed the awards season in style, with statement necklaces and classic gowns, traditional tuxedos and some young rule-breakers.

A look at fashion highlights from Hollywood's big night Sunday:

THE GOWNS

Scarlett Johansson, Renée Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Cynthia Erivo and Regina King served up standout looks.

King's pale pink Versace with just the right amount of silver embellishment was a flawless fit. Johansson's Champagne-hued Oscar de la Renta was a strapless wonder with strand details at the top. Theron's black Dior Haute Couture offered one shoulder up and one down, along with a high side slit. Erivo shut it down in a white custom Atelier Versace one-shoulder bustier gown. Zellweger didn't disappoint in a white symmetrical body hugger from Armani with one long sleeve.

“Regina King and Cynthia Erivo really did the ballgown right,” said Justine Carreon, senior market editor for Elle.com. “Cynthia Erivo had those kind of modern paniers on the hips. Regina had a pink princess moment, but it still had a very modern neckline.”

Nobody took big risks, she said, though there were some statements made.

Natalie Portman used her Maria Grazia Chiuri embroidered cape to showcase the names of female directors snubbed by the Academy stitched into the fabric. Kaitlyn Dever wore a sustainable Louis Vuitton look in crimson. Waad al-Kateab, co-director of the documentary “For Sama,” used her gown for some political messaging in Arabic.

Refinery29.com's director of fashion and culture, Gabrielle Korn, called Portman's moment “such a strong statement and such an important reminder that fashion can speak volumes.”

Andrea Lavinthal, style and beauty director of People, was a fan of Zellweger's Armani Prive gown.

“She looked so elegant. People are always commenting that she sticks to a column silhouette, but when you see something like that on her and how stunning it looks, I think you understand why it's her signature.”

Young Hollywood didn't disappoint.

Janelle Monae stunned in silver Ralph Lauren with a hood, long sleeves and about 170,000 Swarovski crystals. Florence Pugh wore a tiered gown in welcome green from Louis Vuitton. Billie Eilish donned fuzzy, oversize Chanel jacket and pants to go with her bright green and black hair. Timothée Chalamet detoured from a slew of classic black tuxedos in a custom Prada navy gabardine jacket with satin racing stripes and matching trousers.

“She always brings such drama to the carpet in such an elegant way,” E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi said of Monae's look. Monae, along with Eilish and Billy Porter (in a golden feather top and orange ball skirt), show trends aren't everything.

“The trend was to be yourself,” she said. “It's less about trends. It's more about showing who they really are.”

Carreon agreed.

“Billie Eilish and Billy Porter tend to just stick to their guns. When it comes to fashion, they don't let themselves be confined to any box,” she said. “It's true that Eilish loves a logo, but that's true of her generation, from Gucci to Louis Vuitton.”

Of Monae, Vanity Fair.com's associate editor Erin Vanderhoof said: “For the last decade, the musician and actor has proven that she's never afraid to wear something completely original, and it's been inspiring to see her hang on to that experimentation as she has blossomed from an R&B singer into full-blown movie star.”

Lavinthal adored Johansson's bombshell look.

“She looked so outrageous in that dress. She's glowing. She has looked outrageous all awards season. I think it's love. I think love is her accessory. She really looks radiant and sexy.”