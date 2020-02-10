Subscribe

Luke Perry leads the 2020 Oscars’ In Memoriam snubs list

CHRISTIE D'ZURILLA
LOS ANGELES TIMES
February 10, 2020, 11:53AM
February 10, 2020

LOS ANGELES — Luke Perry’s omission from the motion picture academy’s In Memoriam segment at the Oscars on Sunday night did not go unnoticed by fans — especially in a year where he appeared in a film nominated for best picture.

The “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” actor, who was 52 when he died in March after suffering a stroke, was omitted along with Disney star Cameron Boyce and longtime comedic actor Tim Conway. Other actors left out included Sid Haig, René Auberjonois, Robert Conrad and Orson Bean, all of whom worked primarily in TV, and Michael J. Pollard, who was Oscar-nominated in 1968. (Bean and Conrad died the weekend of the Oscars ceremony.)

Omissions happen every year, but fans were still upset.

“Where is your memorial for Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce,” said one Twitter user. “Cmon you mentioned Kobe Bryant and he wasnt even a movie star ??? Shame Shame Shame.” (Bryant, of course, won an Oscar last year for the animated short “Dear Basketball.”)

Note that Boyce, Conway and “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor Perry were all recognized in the In Memoriam segment at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in August 2019. Auberjonois died in December, and Haig, who was primarily a film actor, died two days before the Emmys’ broadcast date.

